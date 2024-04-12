 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX slow-motion video shows powerful Raptor rocket engine shutting down

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX has shared dramatic slow-motion footage showing a Raptor engine powering down at the end of a recent test fire.

“Shutdown of a Raptor vacuum engine in slow motion,” SpaceX said in a message accompanying the video (below), adding that the engine’s nozzle “is sized for use by Starship in the Earth’s upper atmosphere and outer space, so operation at sea level and low chamber pressures results in flow separation creating visible rings in the exhaust.”

Recommended Videos

Shutdown of a Raptor vacuum engine in slow motion. The engine’s nozzle is sized for use by Starship in the Earth’s upper atmosphere and outer space, so operation at sea level and low chamber pressures results in flow separation creating visible rings in the exhaust pic.twitter.com/1Z42WIRnX7

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 10, 2024

Related

SpaceX doesn’t say by how much the footage has been slowed, but the detail visible in the exhaust suggests that it’s playing at way below the real speed.

As SpaceX mentioned, the Raptor engines power the Starship spacecraft, which is currently under development. The Starship spacecraft has six engines — three Raptor engines for landing on Earth or another planet, and three Raptor Vacuum (RVac) engines for use in the vacuum of space, one of which features in the video.

The Super Heavy rocket, which carries the spacecraft to orbit, is powered by 33 Raptor engines that together create a colossal — and record-breaking — 17 millions pounds of thrust at launch. The engines themselves are powered by cryogenic liquid methane and liquid oxygen. You can see the Raptors in action during the Super Heavy’s second test launch, which took place in December ahead of its most recent flight in March.

The Raptor engines are more powerful than the Merlin engines used by SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. The increased power is required for the kind of missions that SpaceX wants to use the Super Heavy and Starship for once the testing phase is complete. These include transporting cargo and crew to the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program, and may even involve more ambitious missions such as the first crewed flight to Mars, which could take place in the 2030s.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX’s Starship reaches orbit on third test flight
spacex starship third test flight screenshot 2024 03 14 143605

SpaceX's mighty Starship rocket has made it into space on its third test flight. The rocket, launched at 9:25 a.m. ET today, March 14, took to the skies over the Starbase launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, and made it to orbit but was lost before the planned splashdown in the India Ocean.

The vehicle consists of the lower section, the Super Heavy booster, and the upper section, the Starship or ship. The two were stacked together ahead of today's flight and achieved separation a few minutes after launch. This tricky maneuver involves cutting off most of the booster's 33 Raptor engines and disengaging clamps connecting the booster to the ship. The ship then fires its own engines to head onward into orbit.

Read more
Watch SpaceX’s cinematic video previewing Starship megarocket test
spacex cinematic video previews starship test

After a long wait, SpaceX has finally received permission to launch the third test flight of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever to have flown.

This means that SpaceX can proceed with its originally stated plan to launch the Starship -- comprising the first-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft -- on Thursday, March 14. Digital Trends has all the information you need to watch a live stream of what promises to be a spectacular event.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX launch the third flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday
Starship stacked

SpaceX has announced when it will hold the next test of its Starship rocket. Itwill be the third test flight of the vehicle to date. The launch aims to send the vehicle, consisting of the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft, on a new trajectory, with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX will be live-streaming the launch, and we have the details on how to watch below.

Read more