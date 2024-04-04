 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX shares stunning night shot of its Super Heavy booster

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX has released a breathtaking image (below left) of its Super Heavy booster, which has been moved to the launchpad ahead of the Starship’s fourth test flight. It shows the world’s most powerful launch vehicle on the pad at night, with a dramatic star-filled sky as the backdrop.

Super Heavy booster for Flight 4 moved to the pad at Starbase pic.twitter.com/A3aYgdPt8V

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 4, 2024

No date has been set for the fourth flight of the Super Heavy and Starship spacecraft — collectively known as the Starship — as SpaceX is still waiting for a flight permit from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but the company said recently that it hopes to get the mighty rocket airborne from its Starbase facility in southern Texas in May. As it moves toward the launch, the final preparation work will involve SpaceX lifting the Starship rocket onto the top of the Super Heavy booster.

Recommended Videos

SpaceX has been making promising progress with its next-generation rocket. While the first two test flights last year ended only seconds into flight, the third one last month achieved many of its goals, including getting the spacecraft to orbit.

Related

There’s still much testing to be done, but when it’s finally ready, the rocket will be used by NASA for crew and cargo missions to the moon as part of the Artemis missions and could even be used for the first crewed mission to Mars, possibly in the 2030s.

A modified version of the Starship spacecraft is set to be used in the Artemis III mission in 2026, which will see the first female and first person of color step onto the lunar surface. The pair will head to lunar orbit aboard an Orion spacecraft powered by NASA’s new SLS rocket, where they’ll board the lunar space station. They’ll then enter the Starship rocket for the short trip to the surface of the moon.

The Orion has already been on a successful uncrewed test flight around the moon and is set to carry the first astronauts along the same path in the Artemis II test mission, which is currently scheduled for September 2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX’s mighty Starship rocket stacked for 3rd test flight
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft stacked atop the Super Heavy booster ahead of its third test flight.

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft stacked atop the Super Heavy booster ahead of its third test flight. SpaceX

SpaceX has stacked the Starship rocket in preparation for its third test flight.

Read more
How to watch homecoming SpaceX astronauts fly overhead on Tuesday
SpaceX's Crew-6 reentering Earth's atmosphere.

SpaceX’s Crew-7 astronauts undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 11:20 a.m. ET on Monday after a six-and-a-half-month stay aboard the orbital outpost.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov are expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at around 5:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. If the skies are clear, folks in more than a dozen states will be able to witness the crew’s homecoming as the capsule flies overhead.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX Crew-7 return to Earth this week
SpaceX Crew-7 aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft at the start of their mission in August 2023.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Re-entry and Splashdown

SpaceX’s Crew-7 is preparing to depart the International Space Station (ISS) after a six-and-a-half-month stay aboard the orbital outpost some 250 miles above Earth. NASA will live-stream all of the key moments of the homecoming (full details below).

Read more