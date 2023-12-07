 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX shares cinematic footage of last month’s Starship mission

Trevor Mogg
By
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft separating from the first-stage Super Heavy rocket in the vehicle's second integrated test flight in November 2023.
SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft separates from the first-stage Super Heavy rocket in the vehicle’s second integrated test flight in November 2023. SpaceX

SpaceX has shared spectacular new footage of last month’s launch of the most powerful rocket ever to fly.

The cinematic content (see video below) shows the first-stage Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft (collectively known as the Starship) blasting skyward in the second integrated test flight of the vehicle, which could one day carry astronauts to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

Recommended Videos

It also features close-ups of stage separation, a crucial maneuver when the upper stage Starship disconnects from the booster, as well as the explosive endings for both the booster and the spacecraft a short while later. Additional footage includes behind-the-scenes material of mission operators and SpaceX chief Elon Musk watching the mission unfold.

The Starship launched from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on November 18.

Related

Despite the midair explosions, SpaceX considered the mission a success as the Starship achieved stage separation, an important step that it failed to complete in the first test flight of the vehicle in April.

“What we did with this second flight will provide invaluable data to continue rapidly developing Starship,” SpaceX said in comments accompanying the video.

The Starship is 395 feet tall (120 meters) and produces a colossal 17 million pounds of thrust at launch — that’s more than double that generated by the Saturn V rocket that launched the Apollo astronauts toward the moon five decades ago, and almost twice that of NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket that it tested for the first time last year in an uncrewed mission to the moon.

SpaceX is now planning for the third test flight of the Starship, which Musk said will be ready to go before the end of this year. However, the final say is in the hands of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is currently conducting an investigation into last month’s flight. Once complete, the FAA will decide on any conditions that need to be met for a launch permit to be awarded.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX given green light to send mighty Starship rocket skyward
A Super Heavy booster on the launchpad at SpaceX's site in Texas.

A Super Heavy booster on the launchpad at SpaceX's site in Texas. SpaceX / SpaceX

SpaceX has been given the green light to send its Super Heavy rocket and Starship spacecraft skyward in what will be only the second test launch of the world's most powerful spaceflight system.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX launch world’s most powerful rocket on Saturday
The Starship, comprising the first-stage Super Heavy and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, on the launchpad at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

 

UPDATE: SpaceX has called off Friday's launch of the Starship and is now targeting Saturday. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post that engineers need to replace a grid fin actuator on the first-stage Super Heavy booster, a part which helps to steer the vehicle back to Earth. This article has been updated with the new launch schedule.

Read more
SpaceX says it could fly Starship on Friday, but it depends on one thing
The Starship, comprising the first-stage Super Heavy and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, on the launchpad at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX has said it could be in a position to perform the second launch of its next-generation Starship rocket this Friday, though it added that it can only happen once it’s received the nod from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Starship preparing to launch as early as November 17, pending final regulatory approval," SpaceX said in a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Read more