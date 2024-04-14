 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch NASA begin testing its Orion capsule for lunar flyby

Trevor Mogg
By
NASA starts testing the Orion capsule for the Artemis II mission.
NASA

NASA has started testing the Orion spacecraft that will take four astronauts on a voyage around the moon in the Artemis II mission currently scheduled for 2025.

The space agency shared a video (below) showing the Orion capsule being transported to an upgraded vacuum chamber inside the Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There it will undergo electromagnetic compatibility and interference testing.

Artemis II Orion Vac Chamber Lift and Load Operations April 2024

Over the summer, engineers will return Orion to the chamber for a test that closely simulates the conditions in the vacuum of deep space. A new control room that overlooks the upgraded chamber contains several workstations and communication equipment, NASA said in an article that offered some background information on the agency’s work to prepare the capsule for flight. Other upgrades to the facility have been carried out in preparation for the Orion tests.

Recommended Videos

Commenting on the start of testing for the Artemis II spacecraft, NASA’s Marie Reed said: “It was an amazing opportunity to lead a diverse and exceptional team to reactivate a capability for testing NASA’s next-generation spacecraft that will carry humans back to the moon.”

Related

Another Orion spacecraft has already flown to the moon and back. The uncrewed Artemis I mission was launched by NASA’s next-generation SLS rocket and sent the Orion on a flyby of the moon in its first flight test. NASA’s Artemis II mission will follow the same route, sending four crewmembers around the moon, getting as close as 80 miles to the surface. The aim of the approximately 10-day voyage is to confirm the safety of the spacecraft for further crewed lunar missions.

A smooth Artemis II flight will pave the way for the highly anticipated Artemis III mission that will put the first woman and first person of color onto the lunar surface. Artemis III is currently scheduled for 2026. In this mission, the crew will transfer from the Orion spacecraft to SpaceX’s Starship HLS vehicle, which is currently under development. The Starship will then descend to the lunar surface for the first crewed human moon landing since the final Apollo mission in 1972.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA’s Orion spacecraft did something special exactly a year ago
The moon and Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft in November 2022.

On November 16 last year, NASA achieved the first-ever launch of its next-generation lunar rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), in the Artemis I mission.

The rocket carried to space the new Orion capsule, which journeyed all the way to the moon -- and then beyond -- in a crewless flight to test its systems.

Read more
NASA’s Artemis II moon capsule receives vital component
NASA's Orion crew capsule together with the service module.

Integration of the crew and service modules for the Artemis II Orion spacecraft was recently completed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA

NASA’s crewed Artemis II moon mission took an important step forward recently when the crew capsule was linked together with the service module.

Read more
Check out the NASA EV that will drive Artemis crew (partway) to the moon
The interior of the EV that will take NASA's Artemis II astronauts to the launchpad.

NASA and electric vehicle startup Canoo Technologies have shown off the EV that will transport the next lunar astronauts to the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center as part of next year’s Artemis II mission.

The space agency unveiled the vehicle earlier this year, but on Sunday, it gave folks attending the Formula 1 race in Austin, Texas, a closer look at its stylish exterior and rather plush interior.

Read more