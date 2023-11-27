 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s Orion spacecraft did something special exactly a year ago

Trevor Mogg
By

On November 16 last year, NASA achieved the first-ever launch of its next-generation lunar rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), in the Artemis I mission.

The rocket carried to space the new Orion capsule, which journeyed all the way to the moon — and then beyond — in a crewless flight to test its systems.

Recommended Videos

Ten days after launch — and a year ago this week — the crewless Orion spacecraft broke the existing 248,655-mile record for the furthest distance traveled from Earth by a crew-capable spacecraft, set by Apollo 13 in 1970.

Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo.

And just a few days after that, Orion set a new distance record by a crew-capable spacecraft when it reached a distance of 268,553 miles from Earth, which also put it 43,051 miles from the moon.

The successful voyage ended with the Orion splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on December 11, and paved the way for the Artemis II mission, which is scheduled to take place in exactly a year from now.

Unlike Artemis I, Artemis II will carry a crew of four astronauts. The Orion carrying the Artemis II crew will follow the same route as Artemis I, coming to within about 80 miles of the lunar surface while also heading past the moon to a distance similar to that reached by the spacecraft last year.

Following Artemis II, NASA is aiming to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface in the Artemis III mission, currently set for 2025.

In that mission, Orion will not land on the moon but instead rendezvous with Starship HLS, a lSpaceX-built lander that’s based on the design of its Starship spacecraft. The Orion astronauts will transfer to the Starship HLS, which will transport them to the lunar surface for a historic landing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down after journey around moon
At 12:40 p.m. EST, Dec. 11, 2022, NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon. Orion will be recovered by NASA’s Landing and Recovery team, U.S. Navy and Department of Defense partners aboard the USS Portland ship.

NASA's Orion spacecraft has splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, marking the end of the Artemis I mission around the moon. The spacecraft entered the ocean off the California coast at 12:40 p.m. ET (9:40 a.m. PT) on Sunday, December 11.

The Orion spacecraft and the rocket that launched it, the Space Launch System, have now completed this first uncrewed test flight ahead of future crewed missions which will take astronauts around the moon on Artemis II, and to the lunar surface on Artemis III. The flight lasted 25 days and saw Orion travel more than 1.4 million miles into a distant orbit around the moon, performing two close flybys on the way out and on the return journey.

Read more
How to watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft splash down today
An artist's depiction of the Orion spacecraft flying close to the moon.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA’s Orion spacecraft has completed all of its engine burns to put it on its homecoming path.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission
NASA's Lunar Flashlight spacecraft.

Following a delay to its original launch schedule, SpaceX is once again preparing to launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight satellite, as well as HAKUTO-R Mission 1 in what is the first privately led Japanese mission to attempt a lunar landing.

All being well, the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payloads will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in the early hours of Sunday, December 11. The launch will be streamed online as it happens, so check below for the precise details on how to watch.

Read more