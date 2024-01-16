 Skip to main content
NASA confirms burn-up date for failed Peregrine spacecraft

Trevor Mogg
By

Astrobotic’s Peregrine spacecraft will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Thursday, January 18, NASA has confirmed.

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic said earlier in the week that the burn-up of the Peregrine spacecraft, which is about the size of a storage shed, posed no safety risks and will remove from orbit what would otherwise become a piece of hazardous space junk.

The mission was supposed to put the first U.S. lander on the moon since the final Apollo mission five decades ago, but a debilitating propellant leak that began shortly after launch on January 8 prevented the spacecraft from reaching the lunar surface.

However, the bid to also become the first private company to put a lander on the moon hasn’t been cast as a complete failure, as Astrobotic managed to keep the spacecraft operational for much longer than expected, partly because the propellant leakage eased.

This enabled the team to power up some of Peregrine’s 21 payloads and to run other checks on the vehicle, with the gathered data set to prove useful for future Astrobotic missions.

Peregrine Mission 1 was part of NASA’s new CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) program, which involves the space agency contracting commercial entities to send science missions to the moon ahead of the first Artemis crewed landing, which is expected to take place in 2026.

“I am so proud of what our team has accomplished with this mission,” Astrobotic CEO John Thornton said recently. “It is a great honor to witness firsthand the heroic efforts of our mission control team overcoming enormous challenges to recover and operate the spacecraft after Monday’s propulsion anomaly.”

Thornton added: “This mission has already taught us so much and has given me great confidence that our next mission to the moon will achieve a soft landing.”

That mission involves the Griffin Lander, which Astrobotic hopes to put on the lunar surface in November.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Blue Origin shows off 3-story Blue Moon lunar lander mock-up
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos with NASA boss Bill Nelson in front of a mock-up of the Blue Moon lunar lander.

NASA’s moon buggies could one day be driving on lunar roads
How a paved road and landing pad might look on the moon.

The moon looks set to receive more visitors than it’s ever had, with NASA and its partners planning to build a permanent base on the lunar surface for extended stays by astronauts.

Crews will explore the lunar surface in next-generation rovers, but mission planners have serious concerns about all of the damaging dust that those buggies will kick up as they go.

NASA photo shows off engines that will power next crewed lunar mission
Four RS-25 engines attached to the core stage of NASA's SLS moon rocket.

NASA has shared an awesome shot (above) showing the four engines that will power the first crewed mission to the moon in five decades.

The four RS-25 engines were recently attached to the core booster of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will propel the four astronauts toward the moon in the Artemis II mission, currently scheduled for November next year.

