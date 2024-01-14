 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Astrobotic reveals how it will end for its troubled Peregrine spacecraft

Trevor Mogg
By

The Peregrine lunar lander will be unable to do what it says on the tin, though the troubled spacecraft has nevertheless surprised many observers by continuing to fly way longer than expected.

But Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic said on Sunday that it expects its spacecraft to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere in the coming days, bringing the troubled mission to a fiery close.

Recommended Videos

Peregrine marked the first attempt at putting an American lander on the moon since the final Apollo mission in 1972, and was also aiming to become the first private endeavor to achieve the feat.

Related

But a propellant leak shortly after launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 8 meant the NASA-backed spacecraft and its 21 payloads would be unable to reach the lunar surface next month, as originally planned.

Over the last week, the team at Astrobotic has been keeping everyone up to date with the latest happenings regarding the beleaguered spacecraft, explaining that the leak had probably been caused by the failure of a valve to reseal itself.

Astrobotic said on social media on Saturday that Peregrine had reached lunar distance, but the disruption to the mission caused by the propellant leak meant that the moon wasn’t there to meet it.

It initially thought the spacecraft would shut down a few days after launch, but subsequent updates on social media revealed that the rate of the propellant leak had slowed, giving Peregrine more time in space and Astrobotic the opportunity to power up some of the payloads.

The team said on Sunday that it had “designed and built hardware, avionics, software, and system architectures that have all performed as expected in space,” adding that “all payloads designed to power on and communicate did so, and even achieved science objectives.”

The spacecraft could potentially operate until around January 22, giving the team even more time to gather data, some of which will prove useful for its Griffin lunar lander mission currently scheduled for November.

Looking toward the end of the mission, Astrobotic said that as this was a commercial endeavor, the final decision regarding Peregrine’s flight path was in its hands. “Ultimately, we must balance our own desire to extend Peregrine’s life, operate payloads, and learn more about the spacecraft, with the risk that our damaged spacecraft could cause a problem in cislunar space,” it said. “As such, we have made the difficult decision to maintain the current spacecraft’s trajectory to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere. By responsibly ending Peregrine’s mission, we are doing our part to preserve the future of cislunar space for all.”

Astrobotic will host a teleconference with NASA at noon ET on January 18 to share some “major mission updates,” and the event will be live streamed on select NASA channels.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How to watch NASA reveal the Bennu asteroid sample
Two NASA personnel carry a container holding the sample gathered from the Bennu asteroid.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA is set to reveal the sample collected from the Bennu asteroid during the OSIRIS-REx mission.

Read more
How to watch India attempt to join exclusive moon-landing club
space based solar power earths moon nearside

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast

India is about to make a bold attempt to land a module on the moon.

Read more
How to watch NASA reveal the Artemis II moon astronauts
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.

NASA is just a short time away from revealing the four astronauts who will be taking a trip to the moon, possibly next year.

Who Will Fly Around the Moon? Introducing the Artemis II Astronauts LIVE (Official NASA Broadcast)

Read more