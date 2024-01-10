 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Astrobotic’s Peregrine snapped a special photo on its doomed moon mission

Trevor Mogg
By
A photo from the Peregrine spacecraft showing Earth in the top right.
A photo from the Peregrine spacecraft showing Earth in the top right. Astrobotic

It was a highly anticipated mission that was set to enter the record books. But Astrobotic’s attempt at putting the first privately built lander on the moon in a controlled landing, and also at becoming the first U.S. mission to land on the moon since 1972, has ended in failure.

Still, despite the setback, the Pittsburgh-based team remains upbeat about Peregrine Mission 1, and is learning all the lessons it can in preparation for another lunar landing that it will attempt in November as part of the Griffin Lander mission.

Recommended Videos

The Peregrine lander launched from the Kennedy Space Center aboard a ULA rocket on January 8. But just a few hours into its six-week journey to the lunar surface, Astrobotic reported that the spacecraft was experiencing a propellant leak. A short while later, it confirmed that Peregrine and its 20 payloads for government and commercial customers had no chance of reaching the moon.

Related

In the early part of its journey, Peregrine beamed back a couple of images, which Astrobotic shared on its social media feed.

One of them showed what it described as a “curved sliver,’ which has now been confirmed to be Earth.

“Our flight dynamics team has confirmed that the curved sliver in this image taken on our first day of operations is, in fact, Earth!” the Astrobotic team wrote in a follow-up post on Wednesday. It included an image from its spacecraft simulator showing the camera’s view of Earth at the time the image was captured.

Update #11 for Peregrine Mission One: pic.twitter.com/QZjqUW00BZ

&mdash; Astrobotic (@astrobotic) January 10, 2024

Perhaps more curiously for some, the image also includes a can of the popular Japanese soft drink Pocari Sweat, which Singapore-based Astroscale used for its “Pocari Sweat Lunar Dream Time Capsule.” This was the first payload to be assigned to the Peregrine mission and contains messages from children around the world.

On Wednesday, Peregrine was located about 192,000 miles from Earth, Astrobotic said, adding that it remains “stable and and fully charged” and continues to gather “valuable data.”

The team said the spacecraft has about 36 hours of propellant remaining — an improvement on earlier estimates — suggesting that it will shut down at around 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
With its moon lander, India hopes to succeed where Russia just failed
The Indian Space Research Organization's lunar lander for the Chanrayaan-3 mission.

India is just a couple of days away from attempting a historic soft landing on the moon, which, if successful, would see it join an elite club alongside the U.S., China, and the former Soviet Union.

This week’s attempted touchdown will come just a few days after Russia’s Luna-25 mission ended in failure when the spacecraft crashed onto the lunar surface in the country’s first moon mission since 1976.

Read more
India aims to join exclusive club with Friday’s moon mission
The Indian Space Research Organization's lunar lander for the Chanrayaan-3 mission.

The Indian Space Research Organization's lunar lander for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) / Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

India is just days away from launching what it hopes will be a historic lunar mission.

Read more
A mission to the moon has apparently ended in failure
iSpace's Hakuto-R Series 1 lander.

A Japanese startup appears to have failed in its effort to become the first to achieve a privately funded moon landing.

Tokyo-based ispace was attempting to land the Hakuto-R Series 1 lander on the surface of the moon at 9:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 25 (1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, Tokyo time), but it lost contact with the vehicle at around that time.

Read more