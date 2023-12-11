 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Extraordinary footage shows Orion’s ride to Earth exactly a year ago

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA has shared some extraordinary footage to mark a full year since the return of its Orion spacecraft following a test flight to the moon in the Artemis I mission.

The video was captured from inside the Orion as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere at more than 25,000 mph.

Recommended Videos

The shared clip lasts 1 minute, though the full version is available to view on NASA’s website.

Related

One year ago today, NASA’s Orion spacecraft reentered the atmosphere after completing a 1.4 million-mile, 25.5 day #Artemis I mission around the Moon. View the full length video here: https://t.co/0Rn7eRETua pic.twitter.com/gX95N8Kz5J

&mdash; Orion Spacecraft (@NASA_Orion) December 11, 2023

A spacecraft’s reentry is one of the most precarious parts of any mission as extreme forces are exerted on the vehicle, with a heat shield protecting the spacecraft from the high temperatures that build up during the rapid descent.

Lockheed Martin, which designed the Orion, also shared a stunning photo of the capsule reentering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed during its homecoming last year.

One year ago: @NASA_Orion begins re-entry into Earth&#39;s atmosphere, traveling over 20,000mph. pic.twitter.com/F5wdARpSUQ

&mdash; Lockheed Martin Space (@LMSpace) December 11, 2023

While the Orion in this video traveled to the moon and back without a crew on board, NASA will replicate the Artemis I lunar mission next year with four astronauts inside. So the video gives us an idea of what the crewmembers will experience as they return to Earth in dramatic fashion at the end of their 10-day Artemis II mission.

The footage includes an array of weird noises that appear to be made by Orion’s reaction control system, which uses thrusters to control the spacecraft’s orientation.

Following a trip home from the International Space Station in 2020 in the first crewed test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken described how the capsule “really came alive” and sounded “like an animal” as it began the reentry process.

“As we descended through the atmosphere, the thrusters were firing almost continuously,” Behnken said in an interview shortly after his return. “It doesn’t sound like a machine, it sounds like an animal coming through the atmosphere with all the puffs that are happening from the thrusters and the atmosphere.”

Behnken added: “You can hear that rumble outside the vehicle, and as the vehicle tries to control, you feel a little bit of that shimmy in your body.”

NASA’s Artemis II lunar crew, which is set to fly in November next year, has all that to look forward to.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA confirms success of Artemis I moon mission
nasa new footage artemis i mission highlights reel orion homecoming

NASA is continuing to analyze data from last year’s Artemis I test mission that sent an uncrewed spacecraft around the moon before returning safely home.

In a meeting on Tuesday, NASA officials confirmed that so far no major problems have surfaced that would prompt it to reschedule Artemis II, the mission set for late 2024 that will follow the same route as the first flight but this time with astronauts on board.

Read more
NASA shares Orion moon video on anniversary of iconic Earthrise image
As Earthrise as seen from the Orion spacecraft in 2022.

NASA has shared some incredible footage showing Earth rising behind the moon.

It was captured on November 28 as Orion orbited our nearest neighbor during the Artemis I test mission, which saw the first flight of NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

Read more
Watch 25-day Orion mission squeezed into just 60 seconds
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has shared a cinematic video that encapsulates the recent Artemis I mission in just 60 seconds.

That’s packing a lot in for a voyage that lasted 25 days, but we’re sure you’ll agree, the presentation does a great job in pulling together the mission’s key moments while also including some of the mesmerizing imagery captured by the Orion spacecraft during its rendezvous with the moon.

Read more