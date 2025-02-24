 Skip to main content
How to watch SpaceX’s 8th Starship flight test this week

By
The world's most powerful rocket on the launchpad.
The world's most powerful rocket on the launchpad. SpaceX

SpaceX has confirmed that it’s targeting Friday, February 28, for the eighth test of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever to fly.

It comes a day after SpaceX chief Elon Musk revealed that the Starship “flies Friday.”

The company has shared a targeted launch time for the test of the rocket, which will eventually be used for crew and cargo missions to the moon and possibly even Mars.

Read on for details on how to watch a livestream of the upcoming flight.

In an article on its website on Monday, SpaceX said it had completed an investigation into the loss of the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, which occurred during the seventh test flight in January. The spacecraft broke up in spectacular fashion over the Caribbean following after successfully separating from the first-stage Super Heavy booster. It said the spacecraft failed due to unexpected vibrations during flight. The vibrations caused extra stress on the vehicle, leading to propellant leaks and fires that eventually caused the Starship to break apart.

SpaceX said the eighth Starship flight will target objectives not reached on the previous test, including Starship’s first payload deployment of four Starlink simulators, similar in size to next-generation Starlink satellites. As usual, there will be an attempt to catch the returning Super Heavy booster using two mechanical arms on the launch tower, an impressive feat that was achieved on the fifth and seventh test flights.

Notably, the mission will also deploy several experiments focused on enabling Starship’s upper stage to return to the launch site, though for this particular flight, it seems that SpaceX is planning to have it perform a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean.

The Super Heavy booster now includes upgraded avionics, including a more powerful flight computer, improved power and network distribution, and integrated smart batteries, SpaceX said.

How to watch

SpaceX is targeting 5:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT) on Friday, February 28, for the eighth test flight of the Super Heavy.

As with the previous Starship tests, the rocket will lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Choca, Texas.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about 40 minutes before liftoff, which you can watch on SpaceX’s website, or on its X account.

SpaceX notes that as with all developmental rocket testing, the schedule is dynamic and “likely to change,” so you’ll be wise to check back here, or keep an eye on SpaceX’s X account, for the latest updates.

Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft crash to Earth
Starship stage separation.

SpaceX nailed the landing of its first-stage Super Heavy booster during the seventh test of its mighty Starship rocket on Thursday, but the upper-stage Starship spacecraft suffered what SpaceX likes to call a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” (in regular-speak, it blew up) soon after stage-separation.

A short while later, clips started appearing on social media apparently showing bits of the uncrewed Starship falling back to Earth near the Turks and Caicos Islands about 1,600 miles (2,600 km) east of the rocket’s launch site near Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX chief Elon Musk reposted one of them, saying: "Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!" However, it was later reported that the FAA had to divert a number of flights in the area to ensure aircraft were kept away from the descending debris. It's also currently unknown if any of the debris reached land or if all of it landed in the sea.

Read more
SpaceX makes incredible booster catch but loses rocket on seventh Starship test flight
SpaceX

SpaceX has made an incredible catch of its Super Heavy Booster during the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket, but has lost the vehicle. Launched at 5:37 p.m. ET today, Thursday January 16, from SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas, this is only the second time that the enormous booster of the Starship has been caught, as part of SpaceX's aim to create a reusable heavy lift vehicle.

However, the upper stage of the Starship -- the part which should travel into orbit and deploy payloads -- seemed to have issues with its engines during its ascent, and communications with it were lost around 10 minutes after launch, around the time of main engine cut-off.

Read more
SpaceX won’t be launching its big Starship test flight today after all
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on the launchpad ahead of the Starship's seventh test flight.

Space watchers had been gearing up for an exciting evening tonight as SpaceX was set to launch its mighty Starship on its seventh test flight to date. The hope was to launch the massive rocket and have it deploy a payload for the first time, as well as facing the daunting challenge of trying to catch the rocket's Super Heavy Booster at the launch tower in Boca Chica, Texas.

However, now the test flight has been pushed back by one day due to weather conditions. The launch had been scheduled for tonight, Wednesday January 15, but SpaceX announced it would delay the flight until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 16 with a 60-minute launch window. Though rockets can typically handle some adverse weather conditions such as winds and rain, high winds or the possibility of lightning strikes could cause problems for delicate electronics, so launches generally wait for clear conditions.

Read more