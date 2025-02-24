How to watch SpaceX’s 8th Starship flight test this week

SpaceX has confirmed that it’s targeting Friday, February 28, for the eighth test of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever to fly.

It comes a day after SpaceX chief Elon Musk revealed that the Starship “flies Friday.”

The company has shared a targeted launch time for the test of the rocket, which will eventually be used for crew and cargo missions to the moon and possibly even Mars.

Read on for details on how to watch a livestream of the upcoming flight.

In an article on its website on Monday, SpaceX said it had completed an investigation into the loss of the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, which occurred during the seventh test flight in January. The spacecraft broke up in spectacular fashion over the Caribbean following after successfully separating from the first-stage Super Heavy booster. It said the spacecraft failed due to unexpected vibrations during flight. The vibrations caused extra stress on the vehicle, leading to propellant leaks and fires that eventually caused the Starship to break apart.

SpaceX said the eighth Starship flight will target objectives not reached on the previous test, including Starship’s first payload deployment of four Starlink simulators, similar in size to next-generation Starlink satellites. As usual, there will be an attempt to catch the returning Super Heavy booster using two mechanical arms on the launch tower, an impressive feat that was achieved on the fifth and seventh test flights.

Notably, the mission will also deploy several experiments focused on enabling Starship’s upper stage to return to the launch site, though for this particular flight, it seems that SpaceX is planning to have it perform a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean.

The Super Heavy booster now includes upgraded avionics, including a more powerful flight computer, improved power and network distribution, and integrated smart batteries, SpaceX said.

How to watch

SpaceX is targeting 5:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT) on Friday, February 28, for the eighth test flight of the Super Heavy.

As with the previous Starship tests, the rocket will lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Choca, Texas.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about 40 minutes before liftoff, which you can watch on SpaceX’s website, or on its X account.

SpaceX notes that as with all developmental rocket testing, the schedule is dynamic and “likely to change,” so you’ll be wise to check back here, or keep an eye on SpaceX’s X account, for the latest updates.