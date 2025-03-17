 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch the homecoming of NASA’s two ‘stuck’ astronauts

By
NASA+ Shows To Watch — Fall 2024

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally coming home. The pair’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS) began in June 2024 and was only supposed to last eight days, but technical issues with their Boeing-built Starliner spacecraft resulted in their orbital visit lasting nine months.

The arrival of the SpaceX Crew-10 relief crew on Sunday means the two astronauts can now ride home with two fellow astronauts on the Crew-9 Crew Dragon capsule, with the journey set to begin on Monday night, and splashdown targeted for early evening on Tuesday.

NASA will provide live coverage of the Crew-9 return to Earth from the ISS. Read on for full information on how to watch.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Mission managers are targeting an earlier Crew-9 return opportunity based on favorable conditions forecasted for the evening of Tuesday, March 18,” NASA said in a message on its website. “The updated return target continues to allow the space station crew members time to complete handover duties while providing operational flexibility ahead of less favorable weather conditions expected for later in the week.”

While NASA is currently targeting Tuesday evening for the Crew-9 splashdown, the schedule could change. We’ll update here if the target time changes, though you can also check NASA’s X account for the latest information.

How to watch

You can watch all of the coverage on NASA+ or via the video player embedded at the top of this page.

NASA’s livestream coverage of the ISS hatch closure will start at 10:45 p.m. ET on Monday, March 17.

A few hours later, soon after midnight on Tuesday, March 18, coverage of the Crew Dragon’s undocking will start at 12:45 a.m. ET, with the procedure itself expected to take place at about 1:05 a.m. ET.

So long as the weather conditions are suitably calm at the splashdown site off the coast of Florida, coverage will resume on NASA+ at 4:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 18. The Crew Dragon is expected to begin its deorbit burn at about 5:11 p.m. ET, with splashdown taking place at around 5:57 p.m. ET.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch this surreal aurora footage captured from the space station
An aurora as seen from the space station 250 miles above Earth.

One of the highlights for astronauts who spend time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is the chance to enjoy breathtaking aurora from some 250 miles above Earth.

The space station’s X account has just shared some stunning footage showing an aurora captured by a camera on the ISS as it traveled over Canada, from west to east.

Read more
NASA to host first ever Twitch stream from International Space Station
NASA astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station.

The job of space agencies like NASA isn't only to research scientific topics and to push forward space exploration -- it's also to communicate with the public about that work, and to get them excited for space research. To that end, NASA frequently hosts events like astronauts in space answering questions from school children, collaborating with citizen science projects, or encouraging amateur astronomers and curious stargazers to participate in astronomical events. Now, the agency's latest push to engage young people is to go where many of them are: on Twitch.

NASA will host its first Twitch event from the International Space Station next week, in a move hoping to draw in a new audience interested in space science and research. The event will have NASA astronauts currently living on the space station talk about their life on board and the work that they're doing, and give Twitch viewers the opportunity to ask them questions.

Read more
Watch this ISS astronaut take a ride on a robotic arm 250 miles over London
The Canadarm 2 robotic arm delivering Suni Williams to a worksite during a spacewalk outside the ISS.

NASA astronauts  Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore completed their spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) at 1:09 p.m. ET on Thursday, after spending 5 hours and 26 minutes in the vacuum of space.

Tasks included removing a radio frequency group antenna assembly from the space station’s truss, and collecting samples of surface material from the outside of both the Destiny laboratory and the Quest airlock that will later be analyzed for signs of microbial life.

Read more