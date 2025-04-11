 Skip to main content
The final view from one of Hubble’s instruments is this gorgeous nebula

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the planetary nebula Kohoutek 4-55.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the planetary nebula Kohoutek 4-55. ESA/Hubble & NASA, K. Noll

When a star comes to the end of its life and dies, it can be an epic and destructive event, throwing out an explosion of heat and light — but it can create stunning new forms as well. A gorgeous new image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows what can be created by the death of a star, featuring a striking object called a planetary nebula.

The name planetary nebula is confusing, as these objects don’t actually have anything to do with planets. They were given that name by early astronomers, who saw round objects through their telescopes and assumed they were distant planets. In fact, they are clouds of dust and gas created by dying stars.

This particular planetary nebula is called Kohoutek 4-55, and is located within the Milky Way around 4,600 light-years away. The different colors of the image represent different elements thrown off by a star as it died.

“Planetary nebulae are the spectacular final display at the end of a giant star’s life,” NASA explains. “Once a red giant star has exhausted its available fuel and shed its last layers of gas, its compact core will contract further, enabling a final burst of nuclear fusion. The exposed core reaches extremely hot temperatures, radiating ultraviolet light that energizes the enormous clouds of gas cast off by the star. The ultraviolet light ionizes atoms in the gas, making the clouds glow brightly. In this image, red and orange indicate nitrogen, green is hydrogen, and blue shows oxygen.”

The particular structure of Kohoutek 4-55 is unusual, as it features several different layers which show up as rings of different colors. This phase will only last a short time, compared to the life of a star, as within a few ten of thousands of years the glowing clouds of gases will have dissipated to leave just the core of a the dead star behind, in the form of a white dwarf.

This image marks a bittersweet moment for Hubble too, as it is the last image that will use data from one of Hubble’s instruments, the Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2. This instrument was replaced by the newer Wide Field Camera 3 in 2009, but scientists have been making use of the data from the older instrument for the last 16 years — including some of the last data it took before replacement, which has been processed using today’s newest techniques to produce this stunning image.

Hubble investigates the gorgeous remnants of a supernova
The Cygnus Loop nebula forms a bubble-like shape that is about 120 light-years in diameter.

Some of the most dramatic events in the universe are the deaths of massive stars. When stars far larger than our sun run out of fuel and explode in huge supernovas, these events not only let out huge blasts of energy but also change the environment around them. As the shockwave from the explosion travels outward millions of miles into space and slams into clouds dust and gas, it can create elaborate and beautiful structures called supernova remnants.

One of the most famous remnants is the Cygnus Loop, a bubble-shaped object which is around 120 light-years across. Hubble imaged the remnant in 2020, and now scientists are using this Hubble data to study how these remnants change over time.

Webb telescope captures Ring Nebula in gorgeous detail
The Ring Nebula captured by Webb’s IRCam (Near-Infrared Camera).

The James Webb Space Telescope has just served up a couple more sublime images, this time showing the Ring Nebula in astonishing detail.

First spotted in the 18th Century and located around 2,500 light-years from Earth, the Ring Nebula’s colorful main ring is made up of gas thrown off by a dying star at the center of the nebula.

James Webb telescope captures the gorgeous Ring Nebula in stunning detail
JWST/NIRcam composite image of the Ring Nebula. The images clearly show the main ring, surrounded by a faint halo and with many delicate structures. The interior of the ring is filled with hot gas. The star which ejected all this material is visible at the very centre. It is extremely hot, with a temperature in excess of 100,000 degrees. The nebula was ejected only about 4000 years ago. Technical details: The image was obtained with JWST's NIRCam instrument on August 4, 2022. Images in three different filters were combined to create this composite image: F212N (blue); F300M (green); and F335M (red).

A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows the stunning and distinctive Ring Nebula -- a gorgeous structure of dust and gas located in the constellation of Lyra. This nebula is a favorite among sky watchers as it faces toward Earth so we can see its beautiful structure, and because it is visible throughout the summer from the Northern Hemisphere. It is different from the Southern Ring nebula, which Webb has also imaged, but both are a type of object called a planetary nebula.

Located just 2,600 light-years away, the Ring Nebula is a structure of dust and gas that was first observed in the 1770s, when it was thought to be something like a planet. With advances in technology, astronomers realized it was not a planet, but rather a cloud of dust and gas, and thanks to highly detailed observations by space telescopes like Hubble and Webb, scientists have been able to see more of its complex structure. The nebula isn't a simple sphere or blob, but is rather a central, football-shaped structure surrounded by rings of different material.

