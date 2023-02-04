 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Hubble measures the mass of a lonely dead star for the first time

Georgina Torbet
By

In billions of years’ time, after our sun has burned through all of its fuel and puffed up to be a red giant, it will eventually shrink and cool until all that remains is the dense core of the former star, called a white dwarf. This is what will eventually happen to most stars, so white dwarfs are common in the universe. But there is much we still have to learn about these core remnants, and recent research using the Hubble Space Telescope has measured the mass of a lone white dwarf for the first time.

Previously, the mass of white dwarfs was measured when they were a part of a binary. When two stars orbit each other, astronomers can figure out their masses. However, there are also many single white dwarfs out there and it was difficult to work out their mass.

A single bright blue star dominates the scene against a dark background with many small stars visible in the distance.
Hubble has used microlensing to measure the mass of a white dwarf star. The dwarf, called LAWD 37, is a burned-out star in the center of this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image. Though its nuclear fusion furnace has shut down, trapped heat is sizzling on the surface at roughly 100 000 degrees Celsius, causing the stellar remnant to glow fiercely. NASA, ESA, P. McGill (Univ. of California, Santa Cruz and University of Cambridge), K. Sahu (STScI), J. Depasquale (STScI)

In order to measure the mass of a white dwarf called LAWD 37, astronomers took advantage of a phenomenon called gravitational microlensing. This is where the white dwarf passed in front of a background star, and the background star’s light was temporarily bent by the white dwarf’s gravity. The amount of bending could be used to work out the white dwarf’s mass.

Related

“These events are rare, and the effects are tiny,” said the lead author of the research, Peter McGill of the University of California, Santa Cruz. “For instance, the size of our measured offset is like measuring the length of a car on the Moon as seen from Earth.”

The researchers were able to determine that LAWD 37 is 56% the mass of our sun, which is comparable to theoretical predictions of white dwarf mass. Having such an accurate measurement of its mass can also help researchers understand more about the structure and composition of these objects.

“The precision of LAWD 37’s mass measurement allows us to test the mass-radius relationship for white dwarfs,” said McGill. “This means testing the theory of degenerate matter (a gas so super-compressed under gravity that it behaves more like solid matter) under the extreme conditions inside this dead star.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
One of James Webb’s four instruments is offline following error
The James Webb Space Telescope.
An asteroid just came incredibly close to Earth
An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth
SpaceX takes big step toward first flight of most powerful rocket
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft being placed atop the Super Heavy rocket.
Juice spacecraft heading to spaceport ahead of mission to study Jupiter’s moons
Juice is scheduled for launch in 2022 on a seven-year journey to the Jovian system. Its tour will include a dedicated orbit phase of Jupiter, targeted flybys of Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, and finally nine months orbiting Ganymede – the first time any moon beyond our own has been orbited by a spacecraft. In the artist’s impression, which is not to scale, Ganymede is shown in the foreground, Callisto to the far right, and Europa centre-right. Volcanically active moon Io is also shown, at left. The moons were imaged by NASA’s Galileo spacecraft; Jupiter is seen here with a vivid aurora, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Watch key moments of SpaceX triple-booster Falcon Heavy launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy heading to space.
Enjoy these amazing space images by NASA’s oldest active astronaut
Don Pettit aboard the space station.
Watch SpaceX footage of Falcon Heavy from launch to landing
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy heading to space.
This must be the most beautiful image ever of a rocket launch
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Florida.
Still no joy for Lucy’s stuck solar array, NASA is giving up for now
see lucy spacecraft slingshot past earth fly by
Light pollution is cutting off views of the night sky for many
A startling analysis from Globe at Night — a citizen science program run by NSF’s NOIRLab — concludes that stars are disappearing from human sight at an astonishing rate. The study finds that, to human eyes, artificial lighting has dulled the night sky more rapidly than indicated by satellite measurements. The study showcases the unique contributions that citizen scientists can make in essential fields of research. This graphic illustrates how the greater the amount of light pollution, and therefore skyglow, the fewer the stars that are visible. The numeric scale is similar to the one used by Globe at Night participants. 
First spacewalk of the year sees astronauts dealing with a sticky foothold
Spacewalkers (from left) Koichi Wakata and Nicole Mann are pictured installing hardware on the space station preparing the orbiting lab for its next roll-out solar array.
Browse through 3B celestial objects in Milky Way survey
Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the US Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity marks 40 flights and is still going strong
Ingenuity sits on a slightly inclined surface with about 6-degree tilt at the center of the frame, just north of the southern ridge of “Séíitah” geologic unit. The Perseverance rover’s Mastcam-Z instrument took this image on Dec. 1, 2021, when the rotorcraft was about 970 feet (295 meters) away.