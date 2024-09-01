 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

ISS astronaut’s stunning time-lapse includes the Milky Way

By
An image taken from the ISS showing featuring Earth, an aurora, the Milky Way, and the station itself.
A still image from the time-lapse video, which you can watch below. Matthew Dominick/NASA

A NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a breathtaking time-lapse featuring Earth, an aurora, the Milky Way, and the station itself.

Matthew Dominick, who’s been on the orbital outpost since March, shared the amazing 27-second sequence (below) on social media on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

“A timelapse of solar arrays reflecting aurora and city lights as they align themselves for the impending sunrise,” Dominick wrote in the post, adding: “The solar array light reflections were so mind-blowing that I stayed up till 1 a.m. to shoot a few more sunrises. Luckily we get sunrises every 90 minutes.”

A timelapse of solar arrays reflecting aurora and city lights as they align themselves for the impending sunrise.

The solar array light reflections were so mind blowing that I stayed up till 1AM to shoot a few more sunrises. Luckily we get sunrises every 90 minutes.

One of the… pic.twitter.com/k2V4XM6weJ

&mdash; Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) September 1, 2024

A time-lapse involves setting up a camera to automatically take multiple pictures of a scene at regular intervals, for example, one frame every second or so. The images are then put together to create a video. Time-lapses are particularly effective at showing changes that occur slowly over a long period of time.

Currently on his first orbital mission, Dominick has quickly earned a reputation as an accomplished space photographer, with the astronaut also happy to share the methods and camera settings that he uses to capture the impressive imagery.

For this particular time-lapse sequence, the exposure was set at 1.6 seconds using a 15mm lens at f/1.8. The ISO was 6400 and the shutter fired every two seconds. The final time-lapse features 15 frames per second.

Commenting on his latest effort, he wrote: “There are so many great still shots in the time-lapse series, but the ‘dance’ the solar arrays do reflecting aurora and city lights is so cool to see with a time-lapse video. A still image does not fully capture it.”

But sometimes, for other scenes, Dominick said that he likes to set up a time-lapse and then pick out the best individual frames from the collection. “One of the techniques I have learned over the past few months to get great still photos is to set up lots of time-lapses to find great lighting,” the American astronaut wrote in his latest post.

Although their shared time aboard the ISS will be brief as Dominick is due home in the coming weeks, he’s hoping to learn a thing or two from experienced NASA astronaut and space photographer extraordinaire Don Pettit when he arrives at the station for a six-month stay later this month.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Mesmerizing ISS time-lapse video shows aurora, satellites, stars, and a meteor
An aurora as seen from the space station.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has shared an amazing time-lapse video (below) that he captured from the International Space Station (ISS) showing an aurora, satellites, stars, and a meteor.

“Night time-lapse just prior to sunrise,” Dominick wrote in a social media post that included the time-lapse video. “If you watch carefully, partway through, you can see a meteor streak towards Earth.”

Read more
This workhorse ISS spacecraft has never looked so beautiful
A Cygnus spacecraft at the ISS.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft departed the International Space Station (ISS) on July 12 after arriving there in February with 8,200 pounds of supplies, scientific investigations, commercial products, hardware, and other essential cargo.

NASA has just shared some stunning images of the Cygnus ahead of its release from the orbital outpost, after which it descended to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

Read more
A spaceship just left the ISS, but it wasn’t the Starliner
Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in June 2024.

NASA recently live streamed the departure of a spaceship from the International Space Station (ISS), but it wasn’t Boeing’s Starliner, which is staying longer than expected at the orbital outpost due to technical issues.

On Friday, the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm detached Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft from the Unity module before gently nudging it away from the Earth-orbiting facility.

Read more