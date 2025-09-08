 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

ISS astronauts enjoyed this stunning view of the lunar eclipse

The gorgeous scene 250 miles up!

By
The September 2025 lunar eclipse as seen from the International Space Station.
The September 2025 lunar eclipse as seen from the International Space Station. Jonny Kim/NASA

While millions of people on terra firma gazed skyward on Sunday night to glimpse the latest lunar eclipse, several astronauts on the International Space Station 250 miles above were wielding cameras as they tried to capture some stunning images of the celestial event.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between the sun and the moon, casting a huge neighbor over our nearest neighbor. Sunday’s eclipse was viewable for folks in Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, and parts of the Middle East, though not in the Americas as the moon was below the horizon there.

Recommended Videos

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim shared several of his shots showing Earth’s shadow falling across the moon.

Here are some shots of yesterday’s lunar eclipse. We only had short windows of time to catch a glimpse of the moon before it was obstructed by parts of the @Space_Station. My crewmates, @zenanaut and @Astro_Kimiya were able to get some great shots as well. pic.twitter.com/XmJKHFqqxG

— Jonny Kim (@JonnyKimUSA) September 8, 2025

Fellow NASA astronaut Zena Cardman also posted some images, describing it as “a challenge to catch the moon up here — we don’t have any up-facing windows, so we can only see the moon for a few minutes between moonrise and moonset before it disappears above the ISS or below the horizon.”

She added that low-angle light bouncing through the multi-window Cupola module also made it more difficult to get the desired shot, but said it was “a lot of fun chasing those fleeting opportunities.”

Cardman also said that the slight distortion that you see is the result of refraction as the moon sets through the lens of Earth’s atmosphere.

My view from the @Space_Station of yesterday’s lunar eclipse. It’s a challenge to catch the moon up here – we don’t have any up-facing windows, so we can only see the moon for a few minutes between moonrise and moonset before it disappears above the ISS or below the horizon.… pic.twitter.com/gVU6DOhfCK

— Zena Cardman (@zenanaut) September 8, 2025

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui came closest of all to capturing the total eclipse from the ISS. 

その後、ロシアモジュールの窓から、引き続き月食を見させていただきました！
後で、お礼に日本食を持っていこうっと！ pic.twitter.com/E2qUvpBTgq

— 油井 亀美也　Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) September 7, 2025

The entire lunar eclipse event, which involves Earth’s shadow first appearing on the moon to it crossing it completely and then leaving, lasted for about five-and-a-half hours. For folks on the ground, the total eclipse, where the shadow completely covers the moon, lasted 1 hour and 22 minutes, while for the astronauts it would have been considerably shorter due to the station orbiting Earth at a speed of about 17,500 mph. Still, thanks to the absence of any clouds, the ISS crew members were always guaranteed a clear view — one that they’re sure to never forget. 

Astronauts aboard the ISS last year were lucky enough to witness a total solar eclipse, an experience that was totally different though no less dramatic.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

ISS astronaut shares astonishing shot of a storm-generated sprite
A sprite as seen from the space station.

“Just. Wow.” So said NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers as she caught sight of a phenomenon known as a sprite from the International Space Station (ISS) 250 miles above Earth.

Ayers shared an image on her X account showing the fleeting phenomenon. You can see the sprite -- essentially a large-scale electrical discharge -- in the center of the picture as a bluish-white flash on the clouds, with a thin, red, tree-like burst of light shooting upward into the dark sky.

Read more
SpaceX’s private crewed launch to ISS is finally about to happen
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket waits to launch the Ax-4 mission to the space station.

Following a series of delays, SpaceX, Axiom Space, and NASA are now targeting 2:31 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25, (11:31 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 24) for the launch of Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The new schedule was announced on Monday night.

The Ax-4 mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the four-person crew traveling on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft after launching on a Falcon 9 rocket.

Read more
NASA astronaut’s first ISS time-lapse is a real stunner
A screenshot from a time-lapse by NASA astronaut Jonny Kim

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim has shared his first-ever time-lapse from aboard the International Space Station (ISS) -- and it’s a real stunner.

The dramatic 68-second clip shows a changing view of Earth as the space-based facility orbits our planet at an altitude of about 250 miles. 

Read more