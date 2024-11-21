 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Space station crew had an amazing stroke of luck during Starship launch

By
The sixth Starship mission captured from the ISS.
The sixth Starship mission captured from the ISS. NASA / Don Pettit

NASA astronaut and current space station inhabitant Don Pettit seems to have the luck of the stars. During SpaceX’s sixth test flight of its massive Starship rocket from Boca Chica, Texas, on Tuesday, the International Space Station (ISS) just happened to be passing directly above — some 250 miles above, to be precise — giving keen photographer Pettit the perfect opportunity to capture the Starship’s launch.

Pettit shared a photo of the event on his X account on Thursday, along with the comment, “We happened to be overhead!”

Recommended Videos

Starship launch from @ISS. We happened to be overhead! pic.twitter.com/SLRlLoRriv

&mdash; Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) November 21, 2024

Related

Pettit’s image shows the trail left by the Super Heavy’s 33 Raptor engines as it powers the Starship spacecraft to orbit, casting a shadow over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico as it goes.

The ISS orbits Earth at a speed of about 17,500 mph (28,000 kph) and makes around 16 orbits of the planet in 24 hours, so the crew were incredibly lucky to be so close to the action on Tuesday.

Pettit and his fellow ISS crew members were also fortunate enough to get a view of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn Crew Dragon capsule as it hurtled back to Earth with four people aboard at the end of a historic mission in September. Pettit, who has earned a stellar reputation for his brilliant photographic work across multiple orbital missions, captured an astonishing shot showing a streak of light created by the capsule as it returned home.

He also recently shared a surreal image showing Earth as you’ve never seen it before, and also posted images that look more like works of art than real locations on Earth.

With Pettit only a couple of months into his six-month ISS mission, we can look forward to a lot more amazing photography from the American astronaut.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX Dragon to give the International Space Station an altitude boost today
A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the space station.

Friday will see a new event for the International Space Station (ISS) as a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is used to boost its altitude for the first time. As drag works on the space station, its altitude gradually degrades over time, and so it needs to be given an occasional push to keep it at its correct altitude, around 250 miles from the Earth's surface.

The reboost is scheduled for today, November 8, as one of the Dragons that is currently docked to the space station will fire its thrusters for around 12.5 minutes. There are currently two Dragons docked -- one of which carried crew and one of which carried cargo to the station. The cargo vehicle will perform the boost maneuver. As this is the first time this has been attempted, NASA and SpaceX personnel will observe the event carefully.

Read more
What to expect from SpaceX’s sixth megarocket test flight
SpaceX's Super Heavy launch during the fifth test flight of the Starship.

As it unleashes a record 17 million pounds of thrust at launch, the sight of SpaceX’s 120-meter-tall Starship rocket roaring skyward is something to behold.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company has already performed five Starship flights since the first one in April 2023, with each one more successful than the last. Comprising the upper-stage Starship spacecraft and the first-stage Super Heavy booster (collectively known as the Starship), the giant vehicle willo be used by NASA for crew and cargo missions to the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond.

Read more
Astronaut’s photo shows Earth as you’ve never seen it before
Earth as seen from the space station.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit already has a long-held reputation for creating stunning space photography, and his latest effort will only bolster it.

Shared on social media on Thursday, the image (top) shows Earth as a blaze of streaking light, an effect created by using long and multiple exposures to capture cities at night across several continents.

Read more