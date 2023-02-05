 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

There’s a problem with the Juno spacecraft’s camera

Georgina Torbet
By

If you’ve enjoyed looking at beautiful images of Jupiter in recent years, then the odds are good that you’ve seen images taken by the JunoCam instrument on board the Juno spacecraft, currently in orbit around Jupiter. Unfortunately, this beloved science instrument has recently developed some problems, causing the loss of images collected during a recent flyby of the planet.

This illustration depicts NASA’s Juno spacecraft soaring over Jupiter’s south pole.
This illustration depicts NASA’s Juno spacecraft soaring over Jupiter’s south pole. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The problems began last year when the spacecraft made its 47th flyby of Jupiter on December 14. Having completed the flyby, the spacecraft’s onboard computer went to send the data it had collected back to Earth, but the downlink was interrupted. There was a problem with the spacecraft accessing the data it had just collected, probably caused by the strong radiation it experienced due to Jupiter’s magnetosphere.

In the next few days, the computer was rebooted and the spacecraft was put into safe mode to make sure no further damage occurred. Then the team was able to retrieve and downlink the data from the previous flyby, and Juno returned to its normal operations on December 29.

Related

However, there was some corruption of the data collected on the 47th flyby — a few images had artifacts like high levels of noise. But the team thought that this was only a temporary problem, caused by high temperatures when the JunoCam camera was powered on after the break. So they went ahead with planning for the 48th flyby, scheduled for January 22.

Unfortunately, there were more problems with the camera on the recent 48th flyby.  “The JunoCam imager aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft did not acquire all planned images during the orbiter’s most recent flyby of Jupiter on Jan. 22,” NASA wrote in an update. The issue was similar to what happened on the previous flyby due to a temperature rise in the camera.

“However, on this new occasion the issue persisted for a longer period of time (23 hours compared to 36 minutes during the December close pass), leaving the first 214 JunoCam images planned for the flyby unusable,” NASA continued. “As with the previous occurrence, once the anomaly that caused the temperature rise cleared, the camera returned to normal operation and the remaining 44 images were of good quality and usable.”

Now, the question is what is causing the rise in temperatures and whether it can be fixed. For now, the camera will remain powered on while teams work to investigate the problem.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
SpaceX offers ride to Soyuz astronaut in case of ISS emergency
A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the ISS.
NASA’s Mars rover has just completed a historic task
NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars.
How to watch this week’s spacewalk from the ISS
(Jan. 20, 2022) --- Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) points the camera toward himself and takes a "space-selfie" during a seven-hour and 21-minute spacewalk to install a modification kit on the International Space Station's starboard truss structure preparing the orbital lab for its next roll-out solar array.
Two spacecraft worked together to learn about Venus’ magnetic field
Artist impression of BepiColombo flying by Venus on 10 August 2021. The spacecraft makes nine gravity assist maneouvres (one of Earth, two of Venus and six of Mercury) before entering orbit around the innermost planet of the Solar System.
This must be the most beautiful image ever of a rocket launch
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Florida.
Still no joy for Lucy’s stuck solar array, NASA is giving up for now
see lucy spacecraft slingshot past earth fly by
Light pollution is cutting off views of the night sky for many
A startling analysis from Globe at Night — a citizen science program run by NSF’s NOIRLab — concludes that stars are disappearing from human sight at an astonishing rate. The study finds that, to human eyes, artificial lighting has dulled the night sky more rapidly than indicated by satellite measurements. The study showcases the unique contributions that citizen scientists can make in essential fields of research. This graphic illustrates how the greater the amount of light pollution, and therefore skyglow, the fewer the stars that are visible. The numeric scale is similar to the one used by Globe at Night participants. 
First spacewalk of the year sees astronauts dealing with a sticky foothold
Spacewalkers (from left) Koichi Wakata and Nicole Mann are pictured installing hardware on the space station preparing the orbiting lab for its next roll-out solar array.
Browse through 3B celestial objects in Milky Way survey
Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the US Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity marks 40 flights and is still going strong
Ingenuity sits on a slightly inclined surface with about 6-degree tilt at the center of the frame, just north of the southern ridge of “Séíitah” geologic unit. The Perseverance rover’s Mastcam-Z instrument took this image on Dec. 1, 2021, when the rotorcraft was about 970 feet (295 meters) away.
How to watch the conjunction of Venus and Saturn online today
The planet Venus.
There’s an asteroid surprise in this week’s Hubble image
A host of astronomical objects throng this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Background galaxies ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals are strewn across the image, and bright foreground stars much closer to home are also present, surrounded by diffraction spikes. In the centre of the image, the vague shape of the small galaxy UGC 7983 appears as a hazy cloud of light. UGC 7983 is around 30 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo, and is a dwarf irregular galaxy — a type thought to be similar to the very earliest galaxies in the Universe.
30-year-old mission to study the magnetosphere comes to a close
An artist's concept of the Geotail spacecraft.