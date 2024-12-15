Watch the space station send the first wooden satellite into orbit

The world’s first wooden satellite has been deployed to Earth orbit from the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS Research X account posted footage of a trio of cubesats, including Japan’s LignoSat, recently emerging from the orbital outpost into the vacuum of space.

Wood you look at that! LignoSat recently deployed from @Space_Station. @JAXA_en's wooden satellite investigates how wood survives in the space environment and transmits data. Findings could offer a more sustainable alternative to conventional satellites. https://t.co/jD6OmunG4w pic.twitter.com/voK3DBKb5i — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) December 13, 2024

The wooden satellite arrived at the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in early November. The LignoSat will remain in orbit for six months and help researchers to learn about the effectiveness of wooden satellites in space as scientists look for more sustainable designs.

Recommended Videos

The satellite was developed jointly by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry. To build the satellite, the team used hinoki — a type of magnolia tree native to Japan — after it was found to have impressive resistance against cracking, thermal stress, cosmic rays, and solar radiation. The LignoSat was constructed with 10-centimeter-long wooden panels using traditional Japanese techniques that do without screws or glue.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Sensors aboard the cubesat will gather data that will enable the researchers to monitor the LignoSat’s performance and find out how well it can handle the harsh conditions of space.

Currently, when a metal satellite is decommissioned in low-Earth orbit, operators attempt to dispose of it by sending it into Earth’s atmosphere whereupon most of it burns up during a high-speed descent. The problem is with the parts that don’t burn up. Some pieces can reach the surface of Earth, while the resulting aluminum oxide particles end up polluting the environment. Beside some traces of biodegradable ash, satellites made of wood will completely disintegrate and help to reduce the amount of space junk in near-Earth orbit.

“Early 1900s airplanes were made of wood,” Kyoto University forest science professor and LignoSat team member Koji Murata told Reuters last month. “A wooden satellite should be feasible, too.”

Murata added that wood is more durable in space than on Earth because there’s no water or oxygen to rot or inflame it, and also noted its minimal environmental impact at the end of its life. The researchers have even said that if a way can be found to grow trees on the moon or Mars, wood could also become a vital construction material for colonies in space.