Watch the space station send the first wooden satellite into orbit

By

The world’s first wooden satellite has been deployed to Earth orbit from the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS Research X account posted footage of a trio of cubesats, including Japan’s LignoSat, recently emerging from the orbital outpost into the vacuum of space.

Wood you look at that! LignoSat recently deployed from @Space_Station. @JAXA_en&#39;s wooden satellite investigates how wood survives in the space environment and transmits data. Findings could offer a more sustainable alternative to conventional satellites. https://t.co/jD6OmunG4w pic.twitter.com/voK3DBKb5i

&mdash; ISS Research (@ISS_Research) December 13, 2024

The wooden satellite arrived at the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in early November. The LignoSat will remain in orbit for six months and help researchers to learn about the effectiveness of wooden satellites in space as scientists look for more sustainable designs.

The satellite was developed jointly by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry. To build the satellite, the team used hinoki — a type of magnolia tree native to Japan — after it was found to have impressive resistance against cracking, thermal stress, cosmic rays, and solar radiation. The LignoSat was constructed with 10-centimeter-long wooden panels using traditional Japanese techniques that do without screws or glue.

Sensors aboard the cubesat will gather data that will enable the researchers to monitor the LignoSat’s performance and find out how well it can handle the harsh conditions of space.

Currently, when a metal satellite is decommissioned in low-Earth orbit, operators attempt to dispose of it by sending it into Earth’s atmosphere whereupon most of it burns up during a high-speed descent. The problem is with the parts that don’t burn up. Some pieces can reach the surface of Earth, while the resulting aluminum oxide particles end up polluting the environment. Beside some traces of biodegradable ash, satellites made of wood will completely disintegrate and help to reduce the amount of space junk in near-Earth orbit.

“Early 1900s airplanes were made of wood,” Kyoto University forest science professor and LignoSat team member Koji Murata told Reuters last month. “A wooden satellite should be feasible, too.”

Murata added that wood is more durable in space than on Earth because there’s no water or oxygen to rot or inflame it, and also noted its minimal environmental impact at the end of its life. The researchers have even said that if a way can be found to grow trees on the moon or Mars, wood could also become a vital construction material for colonies in space.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX Dragon to give the International Space Station an altitude boost today
A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the space station.

Friday will see a new event for the International Space Station (ISS) as a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is used to boost its altitude for the first time. As drag works on the space station, its altitude gradually degrades over time, and so it needs to be given an occasional push to keep it at its correct altitude, around 250 miles from the Earth's surface.

The reboost is scheduled for today, November 8, as one of the Dragons that is currently docked to the space station will fire its thrusters for around 12.5 minutes. There are currently two Dragons docked -- one of which carried crew and one of which carried cargo to the station. The cargo vehicle will perform the boost maneuver. As this is the first time this has been attempted, NASA and SpaceX personnel will observe the event carefully.

Read more
World’s first wooden satellite launched to space
The world's first wooden satellite.

Japan has just launched the first-ever wooden satellite to space.

The LignoSat cubesat was sent skyward by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday and arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Dragon supply ship the following day. The satellite will stay in orbit for about six months once it's deployed from the ISS later this year.

Read more
A SpaceX Crew Dragon is doing a shuffle at the ISS — here’s how to watch
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov approaches the International Space Station as it orbits 259 miles above Oregon.

This week will see a special maneuver at the International Space Station (ISS) as a SpaceX Crew Dragon takes one of the tiniest flights ever, hopping just a few meters over from one port of the station to another. And NASA will live stream the event, so you'll be able to watch the spacecraft take this short flight as it happens.

The changeover is necessary to make space for another SpaceX craft that will arrive on Monday, October 4. But this new arrival won't carry any crew as it is a cargo craft, part of the 31st commercial resupply services mission by SpaceX. This new arrival will dock at the forward-facing port on the Space Station's Harmony module, as it is easiest for craft to dock there than on the space-facing side. But the Crew Dragon is currently occupying this port, so it needs to undock, move to the other space-facing port, and redock there.

Read more