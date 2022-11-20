 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA team pauses efforts to deploy Lucy spacecraft’s unlatched array

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft recently made a flyby of Earth, capturing some stunning images of our planet on its way to investigate the Trojan asteroids in the orbit of Jupiter. But Lucy has had some troubles in the form of a solar array that hasn’t fully deployed. Although issues with the array shouldn’t prevent the spacecraft from achieving its science goals, the team had hoped to fix the problem. But now, they have had to pause their efforts to get the array into place.

Lucy has two large round solar arrays which collect energy from the sun to power the spacecraft. These arrays were folded up for launch in October 2021, then deployed in a clock-like motion once the spacecraft was in space. One of the two arrays deployed and locked into place as planned, but the second array didn’t fully deploy. The array folded out far enough to collect the power needed for the mission. However, because it wasn’t fully deployed, it couldn’t latch into place, meaning it was not as rigid as it could be.

Since the problem was discovered shortly after launch, engineers have been working to get the array fully deployed and latched. The concern was that, when Lucy performed maneuvers like firing its engines to adjust its course, the forces could shake the loose array and potentially cause damage.  “The likelihood of mission success in the current unlatched state is high, however the team expects that additional deployment—or potential latch—only improves confidence in performance without jeopardizing the spacecraft’s safety,” NASA wrote in an update.

With the spacecraft now traveling away from Earth again following its recent flyby, the team attempted once more to deploy the array. Though the array did deploy further, it still didn’t latch into place. The data also showed something concerning in the form of a small vibration between the array and the spacecraft’s attitude controller. “While this vibration is too small to pose a risk to the spacecraft in its current state, further array deployment attempts have been paused while the attitude controller is updated to resolve this issue,” NASA said.

For now, the spacecraft has been turned so that the array is warmed by the heat of the sun, which should help it expand and provide more rigidity. The team says they hope to try more deployment attempts once they have looked at the vibration issue.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch tonight’s launch of NASA’s mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket at the Kennedy Space Center.
NASA’s CAPSTONE arrival brings lunar space station a step closer
Artist's illustration of CAPSTONE approaching the moon.
How to watch the first NASA spacewalk in eight months
A NASA spacewalk
Mars Express orbiter has relayed data from seven different Mars missions
An artist's impression of Mars Express. The spacecraft left Earth for Mars on 2 June 2003. It reached its destination after a six-month journey, and has been investigating the planet since early 2004.
Astronomers find remnants of planets around 10 billion-year-old stars
Artist’s impression of the old white dwarfs WDJ2147-4035 and WDJ1922+0233 surrounded by orbiting planetary debris, which will accrete onto the stars and pollute their atmospheres. WDJ2147-4035 is extremely red and dim, while WDJ1922+0233 is unusually blue.
How to watch the launch of NASA’s JPSS-2 weather satellite this week
Illustration of the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) satellite.
You can watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse even if it’s cloudy
A nearly total eclipse of November’s full “Beaver Moon” captured over the city of New Orleans before dawn on Nov. 19, 2021. The 97% eclipse clocked in at 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds, making it the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.
NASA has an issue with the Cygnus spacecraft heading to ISS
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter approaches the International Space Station where the Canadarm2 robotic arm is poised to capture it for docking.
NASA’s mega moon rocket looks tiny in this launchpad shot
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA shifts launch date again for its mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA’s Cygnus docks successfully with ISS despite solar array issue
The Cygnus cargo spacecraft after being captured by the Canadarm2 robotic arm at the ISS.
NASA inspects SLS moon rocket following Hurricane Nicole
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Monday, April 4, 2022.
Challenger space shuttle fragment found 36 years after disaster
The Space Shuttle Challenger launching in 1986.