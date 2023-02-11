 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s Lunar Flashlight satellite won’t make it to its planned orbit

Georgina Torbet
By

This week has seen good news for one NASA moon mission, as the CAPSTONE satellite recovered from a communications issue, but bad news for another. The Lunar Flashlight mission, which is intended to search the south pole of the moon for water ice, now won’t make it to its planned orbit.

This illustration shows NASA’s Lunar Flashlight carrying out a trajectory correction maneuver with the Moon and Earth in the background. Powered by the small satellite’s four thrusters, the maneuver is needed to reach lunar orbit.
This illustration shows NASA’s Lunar Flashlight carrying out a trajectory correction maneuver with the Moon and Earth in the background. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Lunar Flashlight, a small type of satellite called a CubeSat, was launched in December last year but soon experienced problems on its journey. Three of its four thrusters were not working correctly, making it hard for the satellite to perform the maneuvers necessary to enter its planned lunar orbit.

NASA explained in an update that the team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Georgia Tech tried to address the issue by spinning the spacecraft and firing the one working thruster in 10-minute bursts, which they hoped would push the spacecraft in the required direction. But after several attempts that one thruster stopped working as well.

The spacecraft now almost certainly won’t make it to its planned near-rectilinear halo orbit. All is not completely lost, however. The team is working on a plan to salvage what they can from the mission by getting the satellite into a high Earth orbit, which would allow it to make flybys of the moon and give it the opportunity to collect data from the moon’s south pole.

The satellite only has limited fuel left after the attempts to get it into its original orbit, but the team will try to begin maneuvers this week which could allow it to make its first science pass of the moon in June.

NASA was philosophical in its announcement of the problem, pointing out that Lunar Flashlight was a technology demonstration with a new miniaturized propulsion system — meaning it was essentially a test of a new concept. “Technology demonstrations are high-risk, high-reward endeavors intended to push the frontiers of space technology,” the agency wrote in the announcement. “The lessons learned from these challenges will help to inform future missions that further advance this technology.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
A meteorite discovered on Mars in 2023.
Watch highlights of NASA’s second spacewalk of 2023
Earth as seen from the space station.
NASA’s Mars rover has just completed a historic task
NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft to visit a bonus asteroid later this year
Illustration of Lucy passing by an asteroid.
SpaceX takes big step toward first flight of most powerful rocket
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft being placed atop the Super Heavy rocket.
Rocket Lab aces its first launch from U.S. soil
Rocket Lab launching an Electron rocket from the U.S.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carries its heaviest payload to space
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heads to space.
An asteroid just came incredibly close to Earth
An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth
One of James Webb’s four instruments is offline following error
The James Webb Space Telescope.
Age of ancient galaxy discovered by Webb confirmed using ALMA
The radio telescope array ALMA has pin-pointed the exact cosmic age of a distant JWST-identified galaxy, GHZ2/GLASS-z12, at 367 million years after the Big Bang. ALMA’s deep spectroscopic observations revealed a spectral emission line associated with ionized Oxygen near the galaxy, which has been shifted in its observed frequency due to the expansion of the Universe since the line was emitted. This observation confirms that the JWST is able to look out to record distances, and heralds a leap in our ability to understand the formation of the earliest galaxies in the Universe.
James Webb peers into icy cloud to learn about exoplanet formation
This image by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) features the central region of the Chameleon I dark molecular cloud, which resides 630 light years away. The cold, wispy cloud material (blue, centre) is illuminated in the infrared by the glow of the young, outflowing protostar Ced 110 IRS 4 (orange, upper left). The light from numerous background stars, seen as orange dots behind the cloud, can be used to detect ices in the cloud, which absorb the starlight passing through them.
How to watch SpaceX’s Starlink launch tomorrow
starlink mega constellation satellite network spacex mission 3
Two spacecraft worked together to learn about Venus’ magnetic field
Artist impression of BepiColombo flying by Venus on 10 August 2021. The spacecraft makes nine gravity assist maneouvres (one of Earth, two of Venus and six of Mercury) before entering orbit around the innermost planet of the Solar System.