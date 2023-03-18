 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How much fuel is left in this 20-year-old Mars orbiter?

Georgina Torbet
By

Designing, building, and launching a spacecraft is hugely expensive. That’s why NASA missions to Mars are designed with the hope that they’ll last as long as possible — like the famous Opportunity rover which was supposed to last for 90 days and managed to keep going for 15 years. The longer a mission can keep running, the more data it can collect, and the more we can learn from it.

That’s true for the orbiters which travel around Mars as well as the rovers which explore its surface, like the Mars Odyssey spacecraft which was launched in 2001 and has been in orbit around Mars for more than 20 years. But the orbiter can’t keep going forever as it will eventually run out of fuel, so figuring out exactly how much fuel is left is important — but it also turned out to be more complicated than the NASA engineers were expecting.

NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter is depicted in this illustration. The mission team spent most of 2021 assessing how much propellant is left on the orbiter, concluding it has enough to stay active through at least 2025.
NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter is depicted in this illustration. The mission team spent most of 2021 assessing how much propellant is left on the orbiter, concluding it has enough to stay active through at least 2025. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Odyssey started out with nearly 500 pounds of hydrazine fuel, though last year it looked as if the spacecraft was running much lower on fuel than had been predicted.

Related

The tricky issue is that there is no simple way to read out how much fuel remains, so engineers use methods like heating up the tank and seeing how long it takes to reach a temperature, which indicates how much mass is inside. This method had been used to calculate the low amount of remaining fuel, so either there was a leak in the spacecraft or else the measurement was wrong.

“First, we had to verify the spacecraft was OK,” said Joseph Hunt, Odyssey’s project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement. “After ruling out the possibility of a leak or that we were burning more fuel than estimated, we started looking at our measuring process.”

After examining the systems, the team found that the issue was to do with how the spacecraft heats up and cools down. Because electronics need to be kept warm to operate properly in the cold space environment, Odyssey uses heaters to keep parts including the fuel tanks warm. But these heaters were also warming the fuel within the tanks, so when the team performed their thermal measurements to estimate remaining fuel, it looked like there was less fuel inside than there actually was.

“Our method of measurement was fine. The problem was that the fluid dynamics occurring on board Odyssey are more complicated than we thought,” Jared Call, Odyssey’s mission manager, said.

The good news is that with the heat accounted for, Odyssey has at least 9 pounds of fuel left, which should last until at least the end of 2025. So Odyssey will be able to continue observing Mars and may even make it to a 25-year anniversary.

“It’s a little like our process for scientific discovery,” Call said. “You explore an engineering system not knowing what you’ll find. And the longer you look, the more you find that you didn’t expect.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Rovers could explore lava tubes on Mars or the moon using breadcrumbs
In this artist's impression of the breadcrumb scenario, autonomous rovers can be seen exploring a lava tube after being deployed by a mother rover that remains at the entrance to maintain contact with an orbiter or a blimp.

When looking for safe places for astronauts to stay when they venture away from Earth to new moons and planets, one strong contender is that they should stay underground. Being underground means more protection from harmful space radiation and less exposure to weather events, and nature already creates environments that could be ideal bases in the form of lava tubes. Created when molten lava flows under the surface, lava tubes are thought to exist on both Mars and the moon, providing potential shelter for human explorers.

Now, new research from engineers at the University of Arizona proposes a method for using robots to scout out lava tubes for use as habitats ahead of the arrival of human astronauts. "Lava tubes and caves would make perfect habitats for astronauts because you don't have to build a structure; you are shielded from harmful cosmic radiation, so all you need to do is make it pretty and cozy," said lead author of the research, Wolfgang Fink, in a statement.

Read more
The science experiments that the Crew-6 astronauts will be performing on the ISS
In the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at Johnson Space Center, NASA astronaut Victor Glover tests collection methods for ISS External Microorganisms, which examines microbes released from the space station to help limit contamination on future exploration missions.

On Monday, NASA and SpaceX will launch four new crew members to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Crew-6 mission.

During their six-month stay on the ISS, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, plus UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will work on tasks like upgrading the ISS systems and performing maintenance. But they will also perform scientific research in the microgravity environment of the station, working on a wide variety of experiments.

Read more
China’s Mars rover appears to have stopped roving
China's Zhurong Mars rover, captured by a wireless camera.

China’s Zhurong rover landed on Mars to great local fanfare in May 2021 before it set about exploring the dusty surface.

But recent images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) have shown that Zhurong has not moved for at least the last five months. And China has so far said nothing on the matter.

Read more