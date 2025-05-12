Marvel at Mars’ ancient landscape, captured by Curiosity

With its hills and distant mountains, the landscape seems somehow familiar yet at the same time eerily alien.

The striking image was captured just recently by NASA’s Curiosity rover as it continues its years-long exploration of Mars.

“Some perspective: These hills have been here for billions of years, and the tracks I leave will fade over time,” Curiosity — or rather the NASA team operating it from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California — said in a message accompanying the image.

The rover added: “It’s humbling to know my time of exploration is just a brief moment in history on such an ancient planet.”

The remarkable Curiosity rover has been trundling along the surface of the red planet for nearly 13 years after landing in Mars’ Gale Crater in 2012.

The main goal of the mission is to determine whether Mars was ever had the conditions to host microbial life, though its findings will also assist NASA in preparations for the first crewed mission to the distant planet, for which a date has yet to be set.

About the size of a Mini Cooper, Curiosity conducts its ongoing research using 17 cameras and a robotic arm containing a suite of specialized laboratory-like tools and instruments.

The six-wheeled has already found chemical and mineral evidence strongly supporting the idea that Mars once had habitable environments. It was also the first rover to drill into martian rocks and analyze subsurface samples, research that revealed past water activity and various environmental conditions.

During its time on Mars, Curiosity has traveled nearly 19 miles, captured more than a million images, and continues to provide valuable data on Mars’ geology and climate.

It’s fair to say that Curiosity’s discoveries have fundamentally changed our understanding of Mars, confirming that the planet was once potentially habitable while also paving the way for future robotic and human exploration.

Incredibly, the mission was originally expected to last no more than a couple of years, but the rover’s early success and robust performance prompted NASA to continue it.

The space agency has yet to announce a specific end date for the mission, suggesting that it will continue for as long as Curiosity remains functional and capable of returning valuable scientific data.