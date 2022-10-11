 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA aces test of robot balloon that could one day explore Venus

Trevor Mogg
By

Mars gets a lot of attention from earthlings these days, but recently Venus is increasingly coming under the spotlight, with NASA, its European counterpart ESA, and New Zealand spaceflight company Rocket Lab all planning to send missions there in the coming years.

Besides these, NASA is also considering to explore the inhospitable planet by sailing a robotic “aerobot” balloon in the Venusian winds.

JPL’s Venus Aerobot Prototype Aces Test Flights Over Nevada

As part of research for the potential mission, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) recently completed two test flights of an aerobot prototype over Nevada’s Black Rock desert, successfully demonstrating controlled altitude flights in the process.

Sending a spacecraft to Venus is a tricky proposition as its extremely high pressure, intense heat, and corrosive gases would render it useless in just a few hours. But a few dozen miles above the inhospitable zone is an area in which an aerobot would be able to maneuver safely.

“One concept envisions pairing a balloon with a Venus orbiter, the two working in tandem to study Earth’s sister planet,” JPL explains on its website. “While the orbiter would remain far above the atmosphere, taking science measurements and serving as a communication relay, an aerial robotic balloon, or aerobot, about 40 feet (12 meters) in diameter, would travel into it.”

The prototype balloon features a rigid, helium-filled inner reservoir and an outer helium balloon that’s able to expand and contract. Helium vents allow the gas to pass between the inner and outer section, altering buoyancy levels and thereby giving scientists a way to control the altitude of the aerobot.

To test the design, scientists and engineers from JPL and the Near Space Corporation — a commercial provider of high altitude, near-space platforms — conducted two flights to test a prototype balloon about a third of the size of the one that would go to Venus.

The balloon flew 4,000 feet (1 kilometer) to a place in Earth’s atmosphere that’s similar to the density that the aerobot would experience about 180,000 feet (55 kilometers) above Venus, JPL said.

The success of the Nevada tests suggest the aerobot could float high above Venus for weeks or even months, ample time for monitoring the atmosphere for acoustic waves generated by venusquakes and analyzing the chemical composition of the planet’s clouds, among other missions goals, with all of the gathered data beamed back to Earth via the accompanying orbiter.

“We’re extremely happy with the performance of the prototype,” said JPL robotics technologist Jacob Izraelevitz. “It was launched, demonstrated controlled-altitude maneuvers, and was recovered in good condition after both flights.”

Izraelevitz added: “We’ve recorded a mountain of data from these flights and are looking forward to using it to improve our simulation models before exploring our sister planet.”

Balloons have been seen as a viable method for Venus exploration ever since the Soviets successfully used such a design as part of the twin Soviet Vega 1 and 2 missions in 1985. The two helium-filled balloons sailed on the Venusian winds for just over 46 hours before their instruments’ batteries ran out. “Their short time in the Venusian atmosphere provided a tantalizing hint of the science that could be achieved by a larger, longer-duration balloon platform floating within the planet’s atmosphere,” JPL said.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch NASA’s cinematic trailer for this week’s SpaceX Crew-5 launch
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is targeting launch Wednesday, Oct. 5, to the International Space Station from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, to the orbital complex for a science expedition mission.
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket undamaged by hurricane, will launch next month
artemis i tanking test livestream prelaunch
NASA’s observatory in an airplane, SOFIA, takes its last flight
NASA's SOFIA observatory in the air.
SpaceX eyes mission to extend life of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
The Hubble Space Telescope floats above Earth.
There’s a bubble of hot gas zipping around our galaxy’s supermassive black hole
This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy. It’s the first direct visual evidence of the presence of this black hole. It was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), an array which linked together eight existing radio observatories across the planet to form a single “Earth-sized” virtual telescope. The telescope is named after the “event horizon”, the boundary of the black hole beyond which no light can escape.
Bright young star shoots out strange fan of material in Hubble image
A shroud of thick gas and dust surrounds a bright young star in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 inspected a young stellar object, over 9,000 light-years away in the constellation Taurus, to help astronomers understand the earliest stages in the lives of massive stars. This object – which is known to astronomers as IRAS 05506+2414 – may be an example of an explosive event caused by the disruption of a massive young star system.
One of James Webb’s 17 instrument modes isn’t working
The James Webb Space Telescope.
Hilton to design crew suites for new space station
The Starlab space station design.
SpaceX Crew-5 mission prep impacted by approaching storm
SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.
How to watch a crewed Soyuz capsule head home from ISS this week
The Soyuz MS-21 crew ship shown docked to the Prichal docking module on the ISS.
How to watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
NASA successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in planet defense test
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
Hurricane Ian forces NASA to roll its mega moon rocket to shelter
NASA's SLS rocket at the Kennedy Space Center.