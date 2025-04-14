 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Astronaut’s 70th birthday will involve a space-based roller coaster ride

By
NASA astronaut Don Pettit discussing his photography from aboard the ISS.
NASA astronaut Don Pettit discussing his photography from aboard the ISS. NASA

After just over seven months in space, NASA’s oldest serving astronaut, Don Pettit, is returning to Earth.

Pettit will travel home alongside Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner aboard a Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft after departing the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, April 19.

Recommended Videos

“Pettit, Ovchinin, and Vagner will undock from the orbiting laboratory’s Rassvet module at 5:57 p.m. ET, heading for a parachute-assisted landing at 9:20 p.m. (6:20 a.m. Kazakhstan time, Sunday, April 20) on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan,” NASA said in a post on its website, adding: “Landing will occur on Pettit’s 70th birthday.”

Related

During their 220 days in space, Pettit, Ovchinin, and Vagner will have orbited the Earth 3,520 times, traveling a colossal 93.3 million miles.

It’ll be quite a ride home for Pettit, who has been to space four times since his first orbital adventure in 2002. During its descent into Earth’s atmosphere, the Russian Soyuz spacecraft will reach speeds of up to 17,400 mph (28,000 kph) before slowing dramatically for a parachute-assisted landing. The ride will be bumpy, too, with extreme G-forces and some strong jolts along the way. And then, at the end, there’ll be the shock of the hard touchdown as the spacecraft comes to a sudden halt.

After returning to Earth, the trio will fly on a helicopter from the landing site to the recovery staging city of Karaganda, also in Kazakhstan. Pettit will then board a NASA plane and fly to Houston, while Ovchinin and Vagner will depart for a training base in Star City, Russia.

The trio’s departure from the ISS will be livestreamed on NASA’s website. The final moments of the descent and landing in Kazakhstan will also be broadcast about three-and-a-half hours later.

Pettit has been dazzling fans back on terra firma with his amazing photography during his seven-month mission, with standout work including images of star trails, aurora, a rocket launch, a returning spacecraft, places on Earth, and plenty more besides.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX offers ride to Soyuz astronaut in case of ISS emergency
A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the ISS.

Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft suffered damage at the International Space Station (ISS) in December when a leak caused it to lose a large amount of coolant.

Following an investigation, NASA and its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, decided to send a replacement Soyuz spacecraft on February 20.

Read more
Enjoy these amazing space images by NASA’s oldest active astronaut
Don Pettit aboard the space station.

At 67, Don Pettit is NASA’s oldest active astronaut. During three trips to the International Space Station (ISS) -- in 2002, 2008, and 2011 -- Pettit earned a reputation as a highly skilled photographer who created extraordinary images of the ISS, Earth, and beyond.

Pettit, who describes himself as “an engineer by schooling, a scientist by profession, and an explorer by heart,” continues to share his amazing pictures on Twitter and Instagram, wowing his many followers on the social media platforms.

Read more
How to watch NASA astronaut’s speedy ride to ISS on Wednesday
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

American astronaut Frank Rubio is heading to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday in a speedy trip that will take just three-and-a-half hours.

Read more