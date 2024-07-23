 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See 25 gorgeous images of space to celebrate Chandra’s 25th birthday

By
nasa chandra 25 anniversary 25th lg jpg 92
NASA/CXC/SAO

Today, July 23, marks the 25th anniversary of one of NASA’s lesser known but highly prolific space telescopes. The Chandra X-ray Observatory was launched on July 23, 1999, and over its tenure has produced hundreds of stunning images of space — including 25 new images that have been released to celebrate the occasion.

Unlike Hubble, which looks primarily at the same wavelengths as the human eye (called the optical or visible light range), or James Webb, which looks in the infrared, Chandra operates in the X-ray portion of the spectrum. That allows it to see effects of high-energy events like kilonovas, and to investigate objects like supermassive black holes. It also gives different views of supernovas and the remnants they leave behind.

Recommended Videos

The ability to detect X-rays makes Chandra important for scientific discoveries as well. “For a quarter century, Chandra has made discovery after amazing discovery,” said Pat Slane, director of the Chandra X-ray Center. “Astronomers have used Chandra to investigate mysteries that we didn’t even know about when we were building the telescope — including exoplanets and dark energy.”

These images were released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Chandra. They represent the wide range of objects that the telescope has observed over its quarter century of observations. X-rays are an especially penetrating type of light that reveals extremely hot objects and very energetic physical processes. The images range from supernova remnants, like Cassiopeia A, to star-formation regions like the Orion Nebula, to the region at the center of the Milky Way. This montage also contains objects beyond our own Galaxy including other galaxies and galaxy clusters.
These images were released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Chandra. They represent the wide range of objects that the telescope has observed over its quarter century of observations. X-rays are an especially penetrating type of light that reveals extremely hot objects and very energetic physical processes. NASA/CXC/SAO

The gorgeous set of new images includes objects like nebulae, galaxies, and even a shot of Jupiter here in our own solar system. You can see a large version of the images here, and refer to the labelled version above to see what you are looking at. Many of these images combine data from Chandra with data from other telescopes, like Hubble, Webb, or Spitzer. These telescopes provide the background views of the stars, while Chandra shows the X-rays visible in these scenes, often in shades of purple and magenta.

There are some familiar sights in there for space fans, who will recognize objects like the famous Pillars of Creation or Cassiopeia A. Previous releases from Chandra have combined its data with famous images taken by Webb, adding an extra element that can only be seen in the X-ray wavelength.

“Chandra has been a great success story for humanity and its pursuit of knowledge,” said Andrew Schnell, acting project manager of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. “Chandra’s incredible accomplishments are made possible by the team’s hard work and dedication.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Gorgeous images show Axiom-3 crew over Himalayas on ISS approach
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying four Axiom MIssion 3 astronauts is pictured docked to the space station shortly after an orbital sunrise.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon approaching the ISS in the Axiom-3 mission. NASA

The first all-European commercial crew to head for the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbital outpost on Saturday morning.

Read more
Four telescopes work together to create a gorgeous image of a supernova remnant
This deep dataset from Chandra of the remains of a supernova known as 30 Doradus B (30 Dor B) reveals evidence for more than one supernova explosion in the history of this remnant. Unusual structures in the Chandra data cannot be explained by a single explosion. These images of 30 Dor B also show optical data from the Blanco telescope in Chile, and infrared data from Spitzer. Additional data from Hubble highlights sharp features in the image.

A stunning new image of a supernova remnant combines data from four different telescopes to show a colorful, detailed picture of a busy region of space. The remnant 30 Doradus B (or 30 Dor B) was created when a massive star came to the end of its life and exploded, and while the explosion was only brief, it sculpted the dust and gas around the star in a way that remains visible even now, thousands of years later.

This deep dataset from Chandra of the remains of a supernova known as 30 Doradus B (30 Dor B) reveals evidence of more than one supernova explosion in the history of this remnant. Unusual structures in the Chandra data cannot be explained by a single explosion. These images of 30 Dor B also show optical data from the Blanco telescope in Chile, and infrared data from Spitzer. Additional data from Hubble highlights sharp features in the image. Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Penn State Univ./L. Townsley et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI/HST; Infrared: NASA/JPL/CalTech/SST; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Schmidt, N. Wolk, K. Arcand

Read more
SpaceX gears up for 5th try at launching Falcon Heavy rocket
The Falcon Heavy rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The triple-booster Falcon Heavy rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX

After four scrubbed attempts to launch the Falcon Heavy earlier this month, SpaceX will spend the next couple of days preparing for a fifth effort to send the rocket skyward.

Read more