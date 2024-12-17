 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA telescopes capture a cosmic wreath for the holidays

By
This image depicts star cluster NGC 602 in vibrant and festive colors. The cluster includes a giant dust cloud ring, shown in greens, yellows, blues, and oranges. The green hues and feathery edges of the ring cloud create the appearance of a wreath made of evergreen boughs. Hints of red representing X-rays provide shading, highlighting layers within the wreath-like ring cloud.
This image depicts star cluster NGC 602 in vibrant and festive colors. The cluster includes a giant dust cloud ring, shown in greens, yellows, blues, and oranges. The green hues and feathery edges of the ring cloud create the appearance of a wreath made of evergreen boughs. Hints of red representing X-rays provide shading, highlighting layers within the wreath-like ring cloud. X-ray: NASA/CXC; Infrared: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, P. Zeilder, E.Sabbi, A. Nota, M. Zamani; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare and K. Arcand

NASA is ringing in the holiday season with the release of a new image, showing a cosmic wreath. The image, using data taken by several space telescopes, shows a star cluster called NGC 602, located in a nearby satellite galaxy of the Milky Way called the Small Magellanic Cloud.

The image combines data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory, which looks in the X-ray portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, and the James Webb Space Telescope, which looks in the infrared. The red points of glowing light are bright, massive, young stars that are giving off large amounts of radiation and were detected by Chandra, while Webb provided the background colors of orange, yellow, green, and blue that indicate the presence of the warm dust that forms the wreath shape.

This image depicts star cluster NGC 602 in vibrant and festive colors. The cluster includes a giant dust cloud ring, shown in greens, yellows, blues, and oranges. The green hues and feathery edges of the ring cloud create the appearance of a wreath made of evergreen boughs. Hints of red representing X-rays provide shading, highlighting layers within the wreath-like ring cloud.
This image depicts star cluster NGC 602 in vibrant and festive colors. The cluster includes a giant dust cloud ring, shown in greens, yellows, blues, and oranges. The green hues and feathery edges of the ring cloud create the appearance of a wreath made of evergreen boughs. Hints of red representing X-rays provide shading, highlighting layers within the wreath-like ring cloud. X-ray: NASA/CXC; Infrared: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, P. Zeilder, E.Sabbi, A. Nota, M. Zamani; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare and K. Arcand

Scientists are interested in studying the Small Magellanic Cloud because its stars have fewer heavy elements than the stars seen in galaxies like the Milky Way. Stars create heavy elements in their cores, then spread these elements into their surroundings when they explode as supernovas, so the presence of more heavy elements indicates an older galaxy. The Small Magellanic Cloud is similar to galaxies in the early universe, so studying it can give clues to how galaxies evolved over time.

NGC 2264, the “Christmas Tree Cluster”
NGC 2264, the “Christmas Tree Cluster” X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Optical: Clow, M.; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare and K. Arcand)

In addition to the image of NGC 602, NASA also shared a jolly holiday-themed image of a cluster of stars called NGC 2264, or the “Christmas Tree Cluster.” The sparkles of red, purple, blue, and white are from Chandra data, while the green and violet background that makes up the Christmas tree shape is from optical data.

Recommended Videos

This cluster is located within our galaxy, and is just 2,500 light-years away, making it very close by cosmic standards. The cluster includes a variety of stars, some much larger and some smaller than our sun, ranging from just a tenth of the mass of the sun to over seven times its mass.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

As well as looking like pretty lights adorning the Christmas tree, the stars picked out by Chandra are young and volatile, giving off flares of energy including X-rays. They show variations in their outputs, due to factors like magnetic fields and flares, which makes them appear to twinkle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
NASA scrubs Thursday’s launch of Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter moon
The Falcon Heavy rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX and NASA have called off Thursday’s planned launch of the Europa Clipper mission due to Hurricane Milton, which is heading east toward Florida, home of the Kennedy Space Center.

“Once the storm passes, recovery teams will assess the safety of the spaceport and the launch processing facilities for damage before personnel return to work,” NASA said in a post on social media on Sunday, adding in another message: “Teams have secured the spacecraft in SpaceX’s hangar at NASA Kennedy.”

Read more
Polaris Dawn’s high-speed journey home captured in photo from ISS
An illustration of how the Polaris Dawn spacewalk will look.

A remarkable photo taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) shows SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn Crew Dragon capsule entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed as it returned home with four crew members on board early on Sunday morning.

Close examination of the image (top), which was captured by recent ISS arrival Don Pettit, shows a streak of light and the Crew Dragon, with some city lights visible in the background. The five-day Polaris Dawn mission carried four non-professional astronauts and performed the first-ever privately funded spacewalk while also taking humans to the furthest point from Earth since the Apollo missions five decades ago.

Read more
James Webb Telescope captures gorgeous galaxy with a hungry monster at its heart
Featured in this new image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope is Messier 106, also known as NGC 4258. This is a nearby spiral galaxy that resides roughly 23 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici, practically a neighbour by cosmic standards. Messier 106 is one of the brightest and nearest spiral galaxies to our own and two supernovae have been observed in this galaxy in 1981 and 2014.

A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows off a nearby galaxy called Messier 106 -- a spiral galaxy that is particularly bright. At just 23 million light-years away (that's relatively close by galactic standards), this galaxy is of particular interest to astronomers due to its bustling central region, called an active galactic nucleus.

The high level of activity in this central region is thought to be due to the monster that lurks at the galaxy's heart. Like most galaxies including our own, Messier 106 has an enormous black hole called a supermassive black hole at its center. However, the supermassive black hole in Messier 106 is particularly active, gobbling up material like dust and gas from the surrounding area. In fact, this black hole eats so much matter that as it spins, it warps the disk of gas around it, which creates streamers of gas flying out from this central region.

Read more