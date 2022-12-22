 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA declares Mars InSight lander mission officially over

Trevor Mogg
By

Just over four years after reaching Mars, NASA has officially announced the end of its InSight lander mission.

The declaration came on Wednesday, December 21, after NASA failed to make contact with the lander across two consecutive attempts, leading the mission team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to conclude that InSight’s solar-powered batteries had run out of energy, a state referred to as “dead bus.”

InSight — short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy, and Heat Transport — had been gradually losing power due to a build-up of dust on its solar panels.

Related

Earlier this week, NASA posted the final image (below) beamed back to Earth by InSight. It shows the lander’s wind and thermal shield that protected some of the robot’s science instruments.

A view from NASA's InSight lander showing its wind and thermal shield covering some of its science instruments.
The final image from NASA’s InSight lander, showing the wind and thermal shield covering some of its science instruments. NASA

And on Wednesday JPL tweeted a final message:

Rest easy, little lander ❤ @NASAInSight&#39;s mission has ended after more than four years of detecting marsquakes, meteoroid impacts, and unique science on Mars. Congratulations – and thank you – to the team that made these pioneering discoveries possible. https://t.co/MCRzWYFSMd pic.twitter.com/GJkVI88CWi

&mdash; NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 21, 2022

During its time on the Martian surface, the lander uncovered details about Mars’ interior layers, its liquid core, the variable remnants under its mostly extinct magnetic field, and the weather on Mars. It also achieved the first detection of seismic activity on another planet and even recorded a marsquake caused by a meteor strike. You can dive into the details of the mission’s achievements on NASA’s website.

Sharing thoughts on what has been deemed a very successful operation, Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said: “I watched the launch and landing of this mission, and while saying goodbye to a spacecraft is always sad, the fascinating science InSight conducted is cause for celebration. The seismic data alone from this Discovery Program mission offers tremendous insights not just into Mars but other rocky bodies, including Earth.”

Bruce Banerdt, the mission’s principal investigator, commented: “We’ve thought of InSight as our friend and colleague on Mars for the past four years, so it’s hard to say goodbye. But it has earned its richly deserved retirement.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video: ISS spacecraft experiences significant leak
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the space station.
Watch NASA’s video celebrating 2022’s amazing achievements
The Pillars of Creation, imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope
Watch 25-day Orion mission squeezed into just 60 seconds
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.
NASA shares new footage in Artemis I mission highlights reel
nasa new footage artemis i mission highlights reel orion homecoming
This awesome asteroid impact simulator isn’t for the faint-hearted
Neal Agarwal's Asteroid Launcher.
NASA releases stunning hi-res moon images from Orion flyby
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission
NASA's Lunar Flashlight spacecraft.
Eight artists chosen for first civilian moon trip
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.
Footage of SpaceX’s amazing rocket landings never gets old
A Falcon 9 booster coming in to land.
Orion prepares to return to Earth ahead of splashdown tomorrow
The engines on Orion’s service module are prominently featured in this image from flight day 22 of the Artemis I mission. The largest is the orbital maneuvering system engine, surrounded by eight smaller auxiliary thrusters.
Perseverance rover collects its first sample of Martian dirt
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover snagged two samples of regolith – broken rock and dust – on Dec. 2 and 6, 2022. This set of images, taken by the rover's left navigation camera, shows Perseverance's robotic arm over the two holes left after the samples were collected.
James Webb uses spectroscopy to identify earliest galaxies to date
This image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope highlights the region of study by the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES). This area is in and around the Hubble Space Telescope’s Ultra Deep Field. Scientists used Webb’s NIRCam instrument to observe the field in nine different infrared wavelength ranges. From these images, the team searched for faint galaxies that are visible in the infrared but whose spectra abruptly cut off at a critical wavelength. They conducted additional observations (not shown here) with Webb’s NIRSpec instrument to measure each galaxy’s redshift and reveal the properties of the gas and stars in these galaxies. In this image blue represents light at 1.15 microns (115W), green is 2.0 microns (200W), and red is 4.44 microns (444W)
How to watch SpaceX launch a private lunar lander tonight
kplo launch korea moon screenshot 2022 08 06 132442