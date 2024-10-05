 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA can talk to its spacecraft using lasers now

By
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is depicted receiving a laser signal from the Deep Space Optical Communications uplink ground station at JPL’s Table Mountain Facility in this artist’s concept. The DSOC experiment consists of an uplink and downlink station, plus a flight laser transceiver flying with Psyche.
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is depicted receiving a laser signal from the Deep Space Optical Communications uplink ground station at JPL’s Table Mountain Facility in this artist’s concept. The DSOC experiment consists of an uplink and downlink station, plus a flight laser transceiver flying with Psyche. NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA has a communications problem: The radio frequencies used by spacecraft for communications are getting too busy. As more missions are sent into outer space, and as these missions carry increasingly sophisticated instruments, the amount of data that needs to be sent back to Earth is growing beyond the capacity of current radio communications systems.

The solution to this problem is to use higher frequencies, which can carry more data. But before any new communication system can be put into widespread use, it has to be tested.

Recommended Videos

That’s the aim of the Deep Space Optical Communications test, which has hitched a ride on the Psyche mission headed to the solar system’s main asteroid belt to test whether it’s possible to use lasers for more efficient communications. The experiment sent back its first test data last year, and earlier this year, it was able to send back actual spacecraft data successfully.

Related

Now, DSOC has hit a new milestone, as it has completed its first phase of operations and has sent data from 290 million miles away — which is the same maximum distance that exists between Earth and Mars at their farthest apart.

“The milestone is significant. Laser communication requires a very high level of precision, and before we launched with Psyche, we didn’t know how much performance degradation we would see at our farthest distances,” said DSOC’s operations lead, Meera Srinivasan, in a statement. “Now the techniques we use to track and point have been verified, confirming that optical communications can be a robust and transformative way to explore the solar system.”

Before launching DSOC, the engineers were confident that laser communications were possible, and they had estimates for how accurate they would be over very long distances. But in any space technology, it is always important to check that things work in practice as well as in theory. One of the main challenges for DSOC was ensuring that the antennae on the ground and the spacecraft could be pointed toward each other accurately enough to send data over tremendous distances.

The team also wanted to test what data rates they could expect to see using laser communications from different distances. At 33 million miles away, comparable to Mars at its closest to Earth, DSOC achieved a bit rate of 267 megabits per second, which is similar to broadband internet speeds. At a much farther distance of 240 million miles, it still managed 6.25 megabits per second. You can see how much the distance causes the bit rate to drop, but the new rate is still much faster than is possible with current radio communication systems.

Now that the first part of the test is completed, the transceiver has been powered down. But the experiment isn’t over yet, as it will be powered on again next month to check that the hardware can survive a full year in space and continue to operate well.

“We’ll power on the flight laser transceiver and do a short checkout of its functionality,” said Ken Andrews, project flight operations lead. “Once that’s achieved, we can look forward to operating the transceiver at its full design capabilities during our post-conjunction phase that starts later in the year.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
NASA sets new target launch date for Starliner spacecraft
The Starliner atop an Atlas V rocket.

The Starliner spacecraft sits atop an Atlas V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Joel Kowsky

After calling off the launch of Boeing Space’s Starliner spacecraft on Saturday with just minutes to go, NASA says it's now aiming to send the vehicle on its first crewed mission at 10:52 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5.

Read more
NASA now aiming to launch Starliner astronauts flight next month
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft at the space station during an uncrewed test flight.

The Starliner sits on the launchpad atop an Atlas V rocket. NASA

After a series of recent delays, NASA and Boeing Space are now aiming to perform the first crewed launch of the Starliner spacecraft on Saturday, June 1.

Read more
Why the Psyche spacecraft’s futuristic electric thrusters glow blue
This artist’s concept depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft headed to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft launched in October 2023 and will arrive at its destination in 2029.

This artist’s concept depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft headed to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft launched in October 2023 and will arrive at its destination in 2029. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA's Psyche mission is on its way to visit a strange metal asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and it recently kicked on its blue-glowing electric thrusters to carry it on the next leg of its journey.

Read more