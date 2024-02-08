 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA talks to spacecraft using both radio and laser communications on one dish

Georgina Torbet
By

When NASA’s Psyche mission launched in October of last year, it had a special passenger on board: a test of a new communications system using lasers, named Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC). That system sent back its first data in November, and now it has hit another milestone, with signals from the experiment being received by a hybrid antenna on Earth.

The vast majority of deep space missions communicate using radio frequencies, which is a tried and tested technology that has been in use for decades. However, there are bandwidth limitations to radio communications, and as missions collect ever larger amounts of data, a new communications technology is required to send them. That’s where laser or optical communications come in, as this can improve the available bandwidth by 10 or even 100 times over radio.

Now that Goldstone’s experimental hybrid antenna has proved that both radio and laser signals can be received synchronously by the same antenna, purpose-built hybrid antennas (like the one depicted here in an artist’s concept) could one day become a reality.
Now that Goldstone’s experimental hybrid antenna has proved that both radio and laser signals can be received synchronously by the same antenna, purpose-built hybrid antennas (like the one depicted here in an artist’s concept) could one day become a reality. NASA/JPL-Caltech

DSOC is testing whether sending signals from deep space crafts using laser communications is feasible. But the other half of the equation is receiving those signals on Earth. NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN), which receives signals from these deep space missions, is now experimenting with a hybrid design antenna that can receive both radio and laser signals.

Recommended Videos

This experimental hybrid antenna has been able to receive both laser signals from DSOC and radio signals from Psyche for the first time. “Our hybrid antenna has been able to successfully and reliably lock onto and track the DSOC downlink since shortly after the tech demo launched,” said Amy Smith, DSN deputy manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement. “It also received Psyche’s radio frequency signal, so we have demonstrated synchronous radio and optical frequency deep space communications for the first time.”

Related

The hybrid antenna was built by retrofitting existing radio antenna hardware and adding a group of segmented mirrors to the very center of the dish. This allows the laser signals to be redirected to a camera placed on the long arms that extend from the dish’s structure.

“We use a system of mirrors, precise sensors, and cameras to actively align and direct laser from deep space into a fiber reaching the detector,” explained Barzia Tehrani, communications ground systems deputy manager and delivery manager for the hybrid antenna at JPL.

The aim is to upgrade more dishes in the DSN network to use both laser and radio communications, or even to construct new purpose-built hybrid antennae in the future. “We can have one asset doing two things at the same time; converting our communication roads into highways and saving time, money, and resources,” said Tehrani.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
New ‘cognitive radio’ system could be a game-changer for communication in space
Cognitive radio

Radio communications should travel perfectly through space, right? Well, not exactly, as it turns out. There’s plenty to interfere with radio communications away from the surface of Earth, including (but not limited to) cosmic noise and our planet’s fluctuating ionosphere that is perfectly capable of impairing the link between satellite and ground station.

To try and get around this problem, which could disrupt future space missions, researchers from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Penn State University have been working with NASA to test what they call cognitive radios. These smart radios use artificial neural networks to adjust their settings in real time, optimizing their ability to stay in contact even under challenging circumstances. As such, they could be game-changers in difficult space environments where getting a human to reconfigure them may be next to impossible. In the team's tests, the cognitive radios were able to maintain a clear signal between the  International Space Station (ISS) and the ground.

Read more
The 5 best telescopes for astrophotography in 2024
unistellar

Observing the night sky through a telescope is one of life's great joys, and a wonderful way to learn about space and the universe beyond our planet. But perhaps even better is sharing that experience with others, through the hobby of astrophotography. In an era when every smartphone has a sophisticated camera attached, it's easy to overlook the skill, value, and artistry in photography. But taking stunning photos of the night sky and of particular celestial objects is a highly rewarding endeavor, bringing together technical mastery of equipment with a flair for artistic views of beautiful objects.

If you're interested in astrophotography and are looking for a telescope for your hobby, we've rounded up suggestions for five of the best telescopes to meet the particular needs of both observing and photographing the sky. We've got options from portable telescope to take out camping with you to a fully automated system that you can share with friends and family. You might also want to check out the options for using your smartphone with some of the best smart telescopes available, or if you're new and just getting started then you can check out the best beginner telescopes as well.

Read more
NASA’s skywatching tips for February include Mars return and a spiral galaxy
The Milky Way viewed from Earth.

What's Up: February 2024 Skywatching Tips from NASA

NASA has shared its top tips for what to spot in the sky over the coming weeks.

Read more