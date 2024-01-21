 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA regains communications with Mars helicopter Ingenuity

Georgina Torbet
By

Just a few days after losing contact with the Mars helicopter Ingenuity, NASA announced that it has regained communications with the plucky little helicopter. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which designed and operated the helicopter, announced that it is back in touch following an unexpected communications dropout.

The Ingenuity helicopter is pictured on the surface of Mars.
The Ingenuity helicopter is pictured on the surface of Mars. NASA

“Good news today: We’ve reestablished contact with the #MarsHelicopter after instructing @NASAPersevere to perform long-duration listening sessions for Ingenuity’s signal,” NASA’s JPL wrote on X. “The team is reviewing the new data to better understand the unexpected comms dropout during Flight 72.”

Recommended Videos

The helicopter is too small to communicate directly with Earth, as this would require a very large antenna that would be too big and heavy to attach to the helicopter. Instead, it sends its communications via the Perseverance rover, which is typically nearby on the surface of Mars. Perseverance doesn’t talk directly to Earth either, though, as it also doesn’t carry a huge antenna. Perseverance sends signals up to Mars orbiters overhead, which then transmit that data to Earth.

Related

The orbiters used for these communications include NASA orbiters like the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), Mars Atmospheric and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN), and Mars Odyssey, plus the orbiters from the European Space Agency (ESA), the Mars Express and Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO). Together, these form the Mars Relay Network, which takes signals from Mars rovers and landers and sends them on to Earth, where they are picked up by the Deep Space Network, a set of huge antennas at three different sites around the globe.

Communications with Ingenuity have been more complex over the last year as Ingenuity and Perseverance have been further apart and have sometimes had terrain structures like hills between them. This terrain issue caused a communications dropout with Ingenuity in June last year.

The drivers of the rover and those planning the flights of Ingenuity have to be very careful to keep the two close enough to be in communications range but far enough apart that there is no danger of them crashing into each other. That’s because of the communications delay between Earth and Mars, as it can take up to 20 minutes for a signal to travel between the two, so the rover and helicopter can’t be controlled in real time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
NASA’s Mars helicopter just flew a colossal distance
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter acquired this image on May 22, 2021 using its black and white navigation camera. This camera is mounted in the helicopter’s fuselage and pointed directly downward to track the ground during flight.

NASA’s plucky Ingenuity helicopter has just completed its 69th flight on Mars, setting a new distance record in the process.

The 4-pound, 19-inch-tall helicopter flew a colossal 2,315 feet (705 meters) on Wednesday, edging past its previous record of 2,310 feet (704 meters) set in April 2022. That's like flying nine blocks north from Manhattan's Times Square to 54th Street.

Read more
A NASA cat video in deep space just did something very special
Taters the cat in a video beamed from deep space.

NASA has achieved an impressive first by streaming an ultra-HD video to Earth by laser from 19 million miles away.

“This will pave the way for higher-data-rate communications in support of the next giant leap: sending humans to Mars,” the space agency said in a social media post on Monday announcing the feat.

Read more
Computer glitch hampers Voyager 1’s communication system
Artist’s illustration of one of the Voyager spacecraft.

The Voyager 1 spacecraft is experiencing a communication issue, meaning it is currently unable to send science data back to Earth. Launched in 1977, the pair of Voyager probes are the most distant man-made objects in the universe, having traveled beyond the orbit of the planets and into interstellar space, the region between stars.

NASA announced the issue this week, confirming that the spacecraft was still able to send and receive commands but not science data. "Engineers are working to resolve an issue with one of Voyager 1’s three onboard computers, called the flight data system (FDS)," NASA wrote in an update. "The spacecraft is receiving and executing commands sent from Earth; however, the FDS is not communicating properly with one of the probe’s subsystems, called the telemetry modulation unit (TMU). As a result, no science or engineering data is being sent back to Earth."

Read more