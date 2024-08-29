 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA reveals date for attempted return flight of troubled Starliner

By
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked at the space station.
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked at the space station. NASA

NASA is targeting Friday, September 6, for the return flight of Boeing Space’s troubled Starliner spacecraft, the agency revealed on Thursday.

The vehicle will come home from the International Space Station (ISS) nearly three months later than originally planned and without the crew that it arrived with. The flight, the outcome of which could determine the Starliner’s future, is expected to take about six hours, NASA said in a blog post on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

“After undocking [at 6:04 p.m. ET], the Starliner will take about six hours to reach the landing zone at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico,” NASA said in the post. “The spacecraft will touch down about 12:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, descending under parachutes and with inflated airbags to cushion the impact.”

The Starliner has been docked at the ISS since early June after completing its first-ever crewed flight, with NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore taking the ride.

But as it approached the ISS on June 6, issues emerged with some of the spacecraft’s thrusters. Several helium leaks were also detected.

The thrusters are key in guiding the Starliner toward its reentry point into Earth’s atmosphere for the trip home, and so NASA paused the return voyage to give it time to learn more about the issue and to confirm if it was safe to put Williams and Wilmore inside the capsule for the return journey.

After much research and deliberation, NASA announced last week that out of an abundance of caution, the two astronauts would instead fly home on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in February 2025, with the Starliner returning empty.

And now we have a target date for what’s set to be a crucial flight for Boeing’s space vehicle.

In Thursday’s blog post, NASA said that all being well, the uncrewed Starliner spacecraft will perform a fully autonomous return overseen by flight controllers at Starliner Mission Control in Houston and at Boeing Mission Control Center in Florida.

It added that if the Starliner fails to perform as expected, teams on the ground will be able to remotely command the spacecraft through the necessary maneuvers for a safe undocking, re-entry, and parachute-assisted landing.

But clearly it’s not so confident that it’s willing to put Williams and Wilmore aboard the spacecraft for the journey home.

The current mission is the Starliner’s third flight to date. The first one in December 2019 ended in failure when the vehicle was unable to reach the ISS, though it returned safely. Its second test flight, in 2022, managed to successfully dock with the ISS and also return home.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The Boeing Starliner still isn’t ready to come home
Boeing's Starliner capsule docked at the ISS.

The saga of Boeing's Starliner continues. The spacecraft, intended to ferry astronauts between Earth and the International Space Station (ISS), is currently performing its first crewed test flight, but what was supposed to be a one-week test has turned into a multiweek debacle.

Though the two astronauts who traveled on the Starliner, NASA's Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, are in no danger, they have been stuck on the ISS for seven weeks now. NASA insists that they are not stranded and that they could use the Starliner to travel back to Earth in the case of an emergency, but concerns about the performance of the Starliner mean they still have no planned return date.

Read more
Yes, the ‘8-day’ Starliner mission is now in its seventh week
Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in June 2024.

Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in 2024. NASA

Boeing Space’s Starliner spacecraft delivered its first crew to the International Space Station (ISS) in early June in a mission that was supposed to last about eight days.

Read more
NASA’s mega moon rocket has just begun a 900-mile journey
The core stage of NASA's SLS rocket.

NASA’s powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is set to blast four astronauts to space next year on the epic Artemis II mission that will come within about 80 miles of the lunar surface.

In preparation for the mission, the rocket’s 213-foot-tall (65 meters) core stage has just embarked on a rather more leisurely journey -- on a barge heading for the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read more