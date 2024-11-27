NASA’s rocket fireplace will ‘blow your guests away’

NASA Rocket Engine Fireplace - 8 Hours in 4K

If you like the idea of a festive log fire crackling away in the cozy confines of your home but you don’t actually have one to enjoy, then you can always hop onto YouTube and hit play on a virtual log fire.

Recommended Videos

If that doesn’t jingle your bells, then how about something a little different — like a virtual fireplace with four roaring rocket engines.

In a somewhat bizarre twist on the usual winter fireplace scene, NASA has shared an eight-hour video — yes, eight hours — of a “rocket engine fireplace,” complete with a “cozy glow and relaxing roar.” The space agency adds that the unique fire is “guaranteed to blow your guests away,” though hopefully not literally.

The footage is in glorious 4K, so it’s sure to look great on any big-screen TV, though for the best effect be sure to turn your home’s heating dial all the way up to 11.

“Just what you need for the holidays,” NASA says in comments accompanying the video, “The coziness of a crackling and roaring rocket engine!”

It adds: “Technically, this fireplace packs the heat of the SLS rocket’s four RS-25 engines and a pair of solid rocket boosters — just enough to get you to the moon! (And get through the holidays with your in-laws.)”

NASA’s SLS rocket, which on its debut flight launched the Orion spacecraft on its epic voyage toward the moon in 2022’s Artemis I mission, packs a colossal 8.8 million pounds of thrust when it leaves the launchpad.

As a little extra for space fans, NASA has also added two framed pictures to its illustration — one showing an image of the Orion capsule flying through space, and the other featuring the Artemis logo. Happy holidays!