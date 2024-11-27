 Skip to main content
NASA’s rocket fireplace will ‘blow your guests away’

NASA Rocket Engine Fireplace - 8 Hours in 4K

If you like the idea of a festive log fire crackling away in the cozy confines of your home but you don’t actually have one to enjoy, then you can always hop onto YouTube and hit play on a virtual log fire.

If that doesn’t jingle your bells, then how about something a little different — like a virtual fireplace with four roaring rocket engines.

In a somewhat bizarre twist on the usual winter fireplace scene, NASA has shared an eight-hour video — yes, eight hours — of a “rocket engine fireplace,” complete with a “cozy glow and relaxing roar.” The space agency adds that the unique fire is “guaranteed to blow your guests away,” though hopefully not literally.

The footage is in glorious 4K, so it’s sure to look great on any big-screen TV, though for the best effect be sure to turn your home’s heating dial all the way up to 11.

“Just what you need for the holidays,” NASA says in comments accompanying the video, “The coziness of a crackling and roaring rocket engine!”

It adds: “Technically, this fireplace packs the heat of the SLS rocket’s four RS-25 engines and a pair of solid rocket boosters — just enough to get you to the moon! (And get through the holidays with your in-laws.)”

NASA’s SLS rocket, which on its debut flight launched the Orion spacecraft on its epic voyage toward the moon in 2022’s Artemis I mission, packs a colossal 8.8 million pounds of thrust when it leaves the launchpad.

As a little extra for space fans, NASA has also added two framed pictures to its illustration — one showing an image of the Orion capsule flying through space, and the other featuring the Artemis logo. Happy holidays!

NASA’s wild plan to launch a rocket from Mars is ‘like something from an amusement park’
An illustration shows a rocket tossed in the air from the surface of Mars and igniting.

When it comes to missions to Mars, NASA has been on a winning streak in recent decades. Its Spirit, Opportunity, Phoenix, Curiosity, InSight, and Perseverance missions have all landed successfully on the Martian surface, and we're learning more than ever before about how to land on and explore the planet safely. The agency’s next plans for Mars, however, are a whole new level of ambitious. The Perseverance rover has been collecting samples of Mars dust and rock as it travels around, and the aim of the Mars Sample Return mission is to get those samples back to Earth.

The exact design of the mission has changed since it was first announced, but the current plan involves sending a lander to the surface called the Sample Return Lander (SRL) and then getting Perseverance to drop off the samples at this lander. Those samples will be loaded into a rocket inside the lander called the Mars Ascent Vehicle, which will launch into Mars orbit, where it will rendezvous with a spacecraft called the Earth Return Orbiter, which will bring those samples back to Earth.

Read more
NASA performs critical tests for Artemis V moon rocket
NASA tests the SLS rocket's new RS-25 engines for the Artemis V mission.

NASA is performing hot fire tests of the new RS-25 engines that will power the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket toward the moon in the Artemis V mission, currently scheduled for 2029.

“NASA entered the stretch run of a key RS-25 certification engine test series with a successful hot fire [on] June 1, continuing to set the stage for future Artemis missions to the moon,” the agency said in a post on its website.

Read more
NASA is asking for your help to study exoplanets
Members of the public can help astronomers observe and study the night sky through NASA’s Universe of Learning Exoplanet Watch program.

With new tools like the James Webb Space Telescope, we're discovering more exoplanets than ever and even peering into their atmospheres. Now, NASA is asking for the public's help in learning more about some of the exoplanets that have already been detected in a citizen science program called Exoplanet Watch.

“With Exoplanet Watch you can learn how to observe exoplanets and do data analysis using software that actual NASA scientists use,” said Rob Zellem, the creator of Exoplanet Watch and an astrophysicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement. “We’re excited to show more people how exoplanet science is really done.”

Read more