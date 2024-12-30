NASA’s skywatching tips for January include a parade of planets

NASA has just shared its recommendations on what to look out for in the night sky during the first month of 2025.

The space agency kicks off with the Quadrantid meteor shower, which peaks on Friday, January 3. This is a “moderate” meteor shower that can deliver up to 30 meteors an hour. The best time to look will be the several hours before dawn, so you’ll need to get up early. The viewing conditions are looking good, too, as there’ll be no interference from moonlight. Just hope that you get clear skies, though! For the best viewing experience, try to find a location away from city lights and other forms of light pollution. “This is a shower best seen from the Northern Hemisphere, and observers in the Northwest and Pacific region will likely have the best viewing this year,” NASA said.

On the evening of Monday, January 13, skywatchers in the continental U.S. and Eastern Canada will be able to see the moon appearing to pass in front of Mars. “Times vary by location, so check your favorite skywatching app for details,” NASA advises.

Further into the month, on January 17/18, Venus and Saturn will appear a mere finger’s width apart, known as a planetary conjunction. You can easily tell which is which as Venus appears much brighter than Saturn.

There are a couple of events that will be viewable throughout the month, too. In the first couple of hours after dark, you’ll be able to see Venus and Saturn in the southwest, Jupiter high overhead, and Mars in the east. It’s not every year that you’re able to see four bright planets at the same time so be sure to get a glimpse when you get a clear night. “Uranus and Neptune are there too, but a telescope is needed to see them,” NASA said.

All through January, Mars will be directly opposite the sun from Earth, with its salmon-pink hue shining brightly during the night. You’ll find Mars in the east as night falls, and in the southwest at dawn.