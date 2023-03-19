 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA map shows where you can see a solar eclipse across the U.S.

Georgina Torbet
By

Some of the most fascinating astronomical events to see from Earth are solar eclipses, when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and blocks out some or all of the sun’s light. The resulting darkness during daytime is fascinating and can lead to some stunning views — though, for safety reasons, you should never look directly at the sun and should use a tool like a pinhole camera to observe eclipses instead.

However, these eclipses happen on a rather complex schedule related to the orbit of the moon, so exactly when and where to see an eclipse can be hard to track. To help with this, NASA has created a map of the U.S. showing when and where you can see a solar eclipse in 2023 and 2024.

Using observations from different NASA missions, this map shows where the Moon’s shadow will cross the U.S. during the 2023 annular solar eclipse and 2024 total solar eclipse. The map was developed by NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS) in collaboration with the NASA Heliophysics Activation Team (NASA HEAT), part of NASA’s Science Activation portfolio.
Using observations from different NASA missions, this map shows where the moon’s shadow will cross the U.S. during the 2023 annular solar eclipse and 2024 total solar eclipse. The map was developed by NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS) in collaboration with the NASA Heliophysics Activation Team (NASA HEAT), part of NASA’s Science Activation portfolio. NASA/Scientific Visualization Studio/Michala Garrison; eclipse calculations by Ernie Wright, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

The full map shows the two upcoming annual solar eclipses and the time you’ll need to look out for them based on your location and time zone. The regions that will experience the solar eclipses are long, narrow bands because of the path that the moon’s shadow leaves on Earth. These are the regions where the sun will appear to be fully eclipsed, though those outside these regions will be able to see partial eclipses — where the moon blocks out part of the sun’s disk, but not the entire face.

Lucky skywatchers in San Antonio, Texas, will be able to see both the 2023 and 2024 eclipses, which will occur on October 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024.

The map was created by Michala Garrison, a member of the Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS) at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, to help inform people about eclipses so they don’t miss opportunities to catch these exciting events.

“In 2017, I was in Maryland, so I still got to see a little bit, because I was in a partial eclipse,” Garrison said in a statement. “But I didn’t really know any of this back then. This does make me want to go to, say, Albuquerque [New Mexico] in 2023. And then, in 2024, to go more south.”

Creating the map so that it was both informative and attractive took many revisions, she said. “It took a lot of trial and error. I wanted it to be useful to the reader, but not overwhelming – and still be a pretty product to look at to catch people’s eye.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA’s CAPSTONE satellite suffered another wobble but is now working again
Artist's illustration of CAPSTONE approaching the moon.

NASA's CAPSTONE satellite, in an experimental orbit around the moon, has been experiencing communications problems but is now back and running as it should be. The small CubeSat was designed to test out an experimental fuel-efficient orbit around the moon to pave the way for future moon-based infrastructure.

Artist's illustration of CAPSTONE approaching the moon. Illustration by NASA/Daniel Rutter

Read more
See a stunning field of galaxies captured by James Webb Space Telescope
A crowded field of galaxies throngs this Picture of the Month from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, along with bright stars crowned with Webb’s signature six-pointed diffraction spikes. The large spiral galaxy at the base of this image is accompanied by a profusion of smaller, more distant galaxies which range from fully-fledged spirals to mere bright smudges. Named LEDA 2046648, it is situated a little over a billion light-years from Earth, in the constellation Hercules.

Stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope continue to entrance, and recently the researchers using the telescope have shared a gorgeous image of a field of galaxies as part of the Webb Picture of the Month collection.

The image shows a spattering of different background galaxies, while the foreground shows bright individual stars and a bright spiral galaxy at the bottom called LEDA 2046648. Located around a billion light-years from Earth, this galaxy is relatively much closer to us than the far-off background galaxies which is why it is so prominent in the image.

Read more
Watch highlights of NASA’s second spacewalk of 2023
Earth as seen from the space station.

NASA has successfully completed its second spacewalk of the year at the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata of NASA counterpart JAXA spent 6 hours and 41 minutes outside the orbital outpost on Thursday before returning inside at 2:26 p.m. ET.

Read more