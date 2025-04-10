 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

NASA’s Mars is rover finding ‘intriguing rocks everywhere’ on crater rim

By
Rocks inside Mars' Jezero Crater.
NASA/JPL-Caltech / NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance’s challenging three-and-a-half month climb out of Jezero Crater has definitely been worth it, with NASA reportedly discovering a fascinating array of rocks worthy of detailed examination. 

“During previous science campaigns in Jezero, it could take several months to find a rock that was significantly different from the last rock we sampled and scientifically unique enough for sampling,” said Perseverance project scientist Katie Stack Morgan of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is overseeing the rover mission. “But up here on the crater rim, there are new and intriguing rocks everywhere the rover turns. It’s been all we had hoped for and more.”

Recommended Videos

The rover’s ongoing work is helping scientists to gain greater knowledge about the red planet’s history and evolution, though its ultimate aim is to find out whether any kind of life form ever existed there. 

Related

Perseverance completed its climb out of Jezero Crater in December 2024, ascending 1,640 feet (500 meters) while making a few stops along the way to carry out various science observations.

Since the six-wheeled rover began exploring the rim in January, Perseverance has collected five rock samples that in the coming years could be returned to Earth for closer study in laboratory conditions.

It has also carried out detailed analysis of seven rocks and analyzed another 83 from a distance by zapping them with a laser. 

Scientists are finding the western rim of Jezero Crater to be particularly fruitful due to ancient meteor impacts in the area that disturbed the underlying rocks, bringing them to the surface.

Perseverance collected its first crater-rim rock sample, named “Silver Mountain,” soon after reaching the top of the crater. NASA said the rock that it came from likely formed at least 3.9 billion years ago during Mars’ earliest geologic period, and may have been broken up and recrystallized during an ancient meteor impact. Scientists have suggested that it’s the oldest sample collected by the rover to date.

Perseverance’s mission began in earnest in 2021 when it touched down on the martian surface in dramatic fashion — a moment captured in incredible detail by cameras attached to both the rover and the spacecraft that dropped it off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Perseverance rover gears up for a big climb to the rim of the Jezero Crater
One of the navigation cameras aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover captured this view looking back at the “Bright Angel” area on July 30, the 1,224th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

The Perseverance rover on Mars is set to begin its newest challenge: a slog up the rim of the Jezero Crater that will take months to complete. The rover will face steep slopes and difficult terrain, testing its wheels and suspension system, but its efforts should help to uncover rocks from the most ancient part of the Mars crust.

Since the rover landed in the Jezero Crater in 2021, it has been exploring the floor of the crater and the site of an ancient river delta. This area was chosen because it was once home to an ancient lake, so the rock cores that the rover has collected will help to uncover information about the history of water on Mars -- which is vital to determine if the planet could ever have been habitable.

Read more
Relive Mars rover’s ‘7 minutes of terror’ during landing 12 years ago
An animation showing the Curiosity spacecraft heading toward Mars.

At 1:31 a.m. ET on August 6, 2012, NASA’s Curiosity rover made a spectacular landing on the surface of Mars.

To mark the 12th anniversary, NASA has shared a video (below) in which members of the Curiosity team talk about how they achieved the remarkable feat, paying particular attention to the so-called “seven minutes of terror” during the final moments of descent.

Read more
Perseverance rover finds tantalizing hints of possible ancient life on Mars
mars 2020 perseverance rover

NASA's Perseverance rover was sent to Mars with one big, ambitious aim: to see if life could ever have thrived on our neighboring planet. Although there's unlikely to be anything alive on Mars now, the planet was once similar to Earth, with a thicker atmosphere and plentiful water on its surface. And during this time, billions of years ago, microbial life could have survived there. Now, Perseverance has located some tantalizing indications of possible microbial life -- although it's too early for scientists to be sure.

The rover has been taking samples by drilling into the martian rock as it travels, and it's a recent sample from an area called the Cheyava Falls that has ignited interest. The rock, collected on July 21, has indications of chemical signatures and physical structures that could potentially have been formed by life, such as the presence of organic compounds. These carbon-based molecules are the building blocks of life; however, they can also be formed by other processes.

Read more