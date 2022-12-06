 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Orion has close encounter with moon before heading home

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA has shared remarkable footage showing its Orion spacecraft passing over the lunar surface at an altitude of just 687 miles.

The flyby, which at one point took the uncrewed spacecraft to within 79 miles of the moon’s surface, took place on Monday, December 6, just over three weeks after the Orion left Earth on the Artemis I mission. The spacecraft made a similarly close approach to the lunar surface last month, too.

.@NASA_Orion is only 687 miles above the Moon. #Artemis pic.twitter.com/a8nIvNX26U

&mdash; NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) December 5, 2022

As the video commentary reveals, the footage of the lunar flyby was captured just ahead of an engine burn designed to set the spacecraft on a path for its homecoming later this week.

NASA official Jim Free later confirmed the success of the engine burn and shared a stunning photo showing the moon and a crescent Earth, as well as part of the Orion spacecraft.

Last fly-by complete! We’re coming home!@NASA_Orion flew about 79 miles above the lunar surface today, and returned this spectacular view. The spacecraft is now on a course for Earth and will splashdown on Dec. 11. Follow along: https://t.co/8WV8GliitY pic.twitter.com/MOIcwlCITE

&mdash; Jim Free (@JimFree) December 5, 2022

The Orion departed Earth on November 16 atop NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful rocket ever to have launched.

The Artemis I mission is designed to test the rocket and spaceship ahead of a crewed mission that will follow the same route as the current flight. It means several very lucky astronauts will one day be able to enjoy these same incredible views in person, while flying aboard the Orion spacecraft.

NASA’s Artemis program also includes a plan to build a permanent outpost on the moon where astronauts can live and work, similar to how they do on the International Space Station today. The moon could also be used as a steppingstone for the first crewed missions to Mars, which NASA says may take place in the 2030s.

So far, the Artemis I mission has exceeded expectations, with the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft performing impeccably. All eyes are now on the spacecraft’s homecoming on Sunday, December 11. If NASA can nail this final leg of the journey, the space agency will aim to launch the crewed Artemis II mission in 2024.

Curious to find out where the Orion is right now? This NASA website has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan
Near-infrared Images of Saturn’s moon Titan, as seen by JWST on November 4, 2022 (left), followed by Keck Observatory’s NIRC2 instrument paired with adaptive optics on November 6, 2022 (middle) and November 7, 2022 (right).
NASA’s Orion spacecraft readies itself for long journey home
NASA's Orion spacecraft and Earth.
Watch NASA’s cinematic video of the Artemis I moon mission
The moon and Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft in November 2022.
This is the stunning view humans will soon get to experience
The moon and Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft in November 2022.
See the entire observable universe represented in this interactive map
Visualization of the observable universe, using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey.
After lunar flyby, Orion snaps incredible ‘Earthset’ image
Earth, the moon, and the Orion spacecraft.
Watch this Earth rise as seen from the Orion spacecraft
watch earth rise from the orion spacecraft
Japan admits defeat with its moonbound CubeSat
The moon and Earth seen from the space station.
SpaceX launches booster for 11th time, but this time it didn’t return
spacex launch booster 11th time falcon9
Ingenuity takes shortest flight in Martian aviation history
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.
How to watch SpaceX launch its new Cargo Dragon capsule to ISS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the company’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.
Orion spacecraft enters distant retrograde orbit around the moon
View of the Moon seen from ESA's European Service Module that is powering NASA's Orion spacecraft to the Moon and back, on flight day nine of the Artemis I mission, on 24 November 2022.
Strangely chonky exoplanet has astronomers puzzled
Artist’s conception of a gas giant exoplanet orbiting around a Sun-like star. The young exoplanet HD 114082 b revolves around its Sun-like star within 110 days at a distance of 0.5 astronomical units.