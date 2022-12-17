 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

The Perseverance rover is building a sample cache on Mars

Georgina Torbet
By

There are currently a number of rovers, landers, and orbiters exploring Mars, gathering more information than ever before about the planet’s environment and its history. But to understand more about this place and particularly whether there was ever life there, we need to bring samples back from Mars to Earth for analysis here. That’s what NASA aims to do over the next decade with its Mars Sample Return plan.

As part of that plan, the Perseverance rover is collecting samples of rock and regolith as it explores the Jezero Crater. These samples are then sealed in tubes which are deposited on the martian surface, ready to be collected and brought back to Earth by a future mission.

The location where NASA’s Perseverance will begin depositing its first cache of samples is shown in this image taken by the Mars rover on Dec. 14, 2022, the 646th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
The location where NASA’s Perseverance will begin depositing its first cache of samples is shown in this image taken by the Mars rover on Dec. 14, 2022, the 646th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

Perseverance will soon begin stashing these tubes in a “sample depot,” which will eventually hold 10 tubes deposited over around one month. The location for the depot had to be carefully chosen so it will be accessible by future missions, as the current plan is to have the samples retrieved either by rover or by helicopter.

Related

Inspired by the success of the Mars helicopter Ingenuity, the idea is that several sample recovery helicopters could ferry the samples between their current location and a retrieval lander. But this requires the depot to be in a flat area without any hazards like large rocks with plenty of safe for take-offs and landings.

Individual tubes also need to be carefully placed within the depot area. As each helicopter can only pick up one tube at a time, the tubes can’t simply be left in a big pile. Instead, each tube needs to be placed in its own location several meters wide, spaced in a zig-zag pattern. The need for precise placement is why it will take Perseverance around one month to place all the tubes.

Included in the current selection of samples are a number of types of rocks from around Jezero, as well as samples of the dusty Mars soil called regolith. There is also a control tube called a witness tube, which doesn’t contain any rock but does contain a sample of the atmosphere to check for any contaminants.

“The samples for this depot – and the duplicates held aboard Perseverance – are an incredible set representative of the area explored during the prime mission,” said Meenakshi Wadhwa, the Mars Sample Return program principal scientist from Arizona State University, in a statement. “We not only have igneous and sedimentary rocks that record at least two and possibly four or even more distinct styles of aqueous alteration, but also regolith, atmosphere, and a witness tube.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Watch NASA’s cinematic animation of upcoming Mars Sample Return mission
Animation screen grab showing NASA's upcoming Mars Sample Return mission.
Mars Express orbiter has relayed data from seven different Mars missions
An artist's impression of Mars Express. The spacecraft left Earth for Mars on 2 June 2003. It reached its destination after a six-month journey, and has been investigating the planet since early 2004.
How NASA’s Mars InSight lander mission will end
This selfie of NASA’s InSight lander is a mosaic made up of 14 images taken on March 15 and April 11 – the 106th and 133rd Martian days, or sols, of the mission – by the spacecraft Instrument Deployment Camera located on its robotic arm.
Rebooted Mars Express instrument peers inside martian moon Phobos
Mars Express HRSC image of Phobos, taken on 7 March 2010.
See Webb’s most beautiful image yet of the Pillars of Creation
By combining images of the iconic Pillars of Creation from two cameras aboard the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, the Universe has been framed in its infrared glory. Webb’s near-infrared image was fused with its mid-infrared image, setting this star-forming region ablaze with new details.
Orion spacecraft reenters moon’s gravity on its way home
A camera mounted on one of Orion’s four solar arrays captured this image of the Moon on flight day 17 of the 25.5-day Artemis I mission from a distance of more than 222,000 miles from Earth. Orion has exited the distant lunar orbit and is heading for a Dec. 11 splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month
Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014.
China’s Tiangong space station has a new three-person crew
Illustration of China’s Tiangong space station.
Watch space station’s new solar array unfurl in space
A new solar array unfurling at the space station in December 2022.
How to track NASA’s Orion spacecraft on its voyage back to Earth
Orion's first image of Earth.
Orion has close encounter with moon before heading home
NASA's Orion spacecraft passing close to the moon.
New radio telescope seeks to discover if we are alone in the universe
How the SKA facility is expected to look when it's finished.
NASA’s Mars helicopter has just set a new flight record
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.