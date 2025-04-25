 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

This planet is crumbling apart, giving it a giant tail like a comet

By
A disintegrating planet orbits a giant star.
A disintegrating planet orbits a giant star. Jose-Luis Olivares, MIT

Astronomers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have made an unusual discovery, finding a planet which is in the process of disintegrating. And as it decays, it is leaving behind a tail of matter like a comet.

The planet BD+05 4868 A is located 140 light-years away, and is around the mass of Mercury. Unlike Mercury, though, this planet orbits in such a tight orbit around its host star that a year there lasts just over 30 hours. Being that close to the star means that the temperatures there would be epic, at almost 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, with the planet covered in magma which is boiling away into space.

Recommended Videos

As the planet orbits, material from its surface is being stripped away and evaporating, creating a huge tail of debris behind it — similar to what happens to comets when they come close to the sun.

Related

“The extent of the tail is gargantuan, stretching up to 9 million kilometers long, or roughly half of the planet’s entire orbit,” said lead researcher Marc Hon of MIT. “We weren’t looking for this kind of planet. We were doing the typical planet vetting, and I happened to spot this signal that appeared very unusual.”

This long tail is what drew the researchers’ attention, as it created a distinctive signal when it passed in front of its host star. This is one common way that astronomers detect exoplanets, as they look for slight dips in the brightness of a star when a planet passes in front — called a transit. In this case, the transit seemed to last for an unusually long time, and was slightly different on each orbit — suggesting that the shape of the planet must be a little different each time. And that implied a tail.

“The shape of the transit is typical of a comet with a long tail,” Hon explained. “Except that it’s unlikely that this tail contains volatile gases and ice as expected from a real comet — these would not survive long at such close proximity to the host star. Mineral grains evaporated from the planetary surface, however, can linger long enough to present such a distinctive tail.”

The reason this particular planet is producing a tail is that it has a relatively low mass, so it has weak gravity and can more easily lose material from its surface. It is one of only four disintegrating planets ever discovered, and it is the closest of these to the Earth, so researchers want to study it in more depth with the James Webb Space Telescope.

They will have to be quick though, as the planet is being ripped to pieces and won’t last for ever. The more material the planet loses, the weaker its gravity becomes, making it lose material even faster. It’s a “runaway process,” said fellow researcher Avi Shporer.

“We got lucky with catching it exactly when it’s really going away,” Shporer said. “It’s like on its last breath.”

The research is published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
CHEOPS planet-hunter detects four rarely seen mini-Neptunes
Artist's impression of Cheops, ESA's Characterising Exoplanet Satellite, in orbit above Earth.

The European Space Agency (ESA)'s CHEOPS satellite has discovered four new exoplanets -- and they are a hard-to-detect type called a mini-Neptune. These planets are notable because they are the "missing link" between rocky Earth-sized planets and ice giants like Neptune. They are thought to be very common in our galaxy, but they are hard to spot because they are small and cool compared to the big, bright hot Jupiters which are most commonly detected by exoplanet-hunting telescopes.

Mini-Neptunes do orbit close to their stars, typically being found closer to their stars than Mercury is to the sun. However, hot Jupiters orbit even closer -- which gives them very high surface temperatures of over 1,000 degrees Celsius. Mini-Neptunes have relatively cooler surface temperatures of around 300 degrees Celsius.

Read more
Hubble observes weird star system with three off-kilter, planet-forming disks
This illustration is based on Hubble Space Telescope images of gas and dust discs encircling the young star TW Hydrae. We have an oblique view of three concentric rings of dust and gas. At the centre is the bright white glow of the central star. The reddish-coloured rings are inclined to each other and are therefore casting dark shadows across the outermost ring.

Planets form from large disks of dust and gas that collect around their host stars. Billions of years ago, our solar system would have looked like a single point of bright light coming from the sun, with a disk of matter swirling around it that eventually clumped into planets. To learn about how our solar system formed, it's helpful to look at other systems that are currently going through this process -- such as TW Hydrae, a system located 200 light-years away and turned face-on toward us, making it the perfect place to observe planetary formation.

But there's something odd about the TW Hydrae system. In 2017, astronomers first noticed a strange shadow that was visible on the disk of dust and gas surrounding the star. While such shadows are typically from a planet formed within the disk, in this case the shadow's shape and movement suggested it was actually from a second disk, located within the first disk and tilted at a different angle. Now, astronomers think they have spotted evidence of a third disk, with all three stacked up and creating a complex pattern of shadows.

Read more
James Webb detects water vapor in rocky planet’s atmosphere — maybe
This artist concept represents the rocky exoplanet GJ 486 b, which orbits a red dwarf star that is only 26 light-years away in the constellation Virgo. By observing GJ 486 b transit in front of its star, astronomers sought signs of an atmosphere. They detected hints of water vapor. However, they caution that while this might be a sign of a planetary atmosphere, the water could be on the star itself – specifically, in cool starspots – and not from the planet at all.

The hunt for habitable exoplanets is on, and with the James Webb Space Telescope, we finally have a tool that can not only detect the presence of a planet in another star system, but can also look at the composition of its atmosphere. That ability will eventually allow us to find Earth-like planets wthat are good candidates for searching for life, but measuring the atmosphere of something so far away isn't an easy matter.

Webb recently saw exciting signs in the form of water vapor detected in the vicinity of the exoplanet GJ 486 b. That could indicate the presence of water in its atmosphere, but it could also be from another source: the outer layer of the planet's host star. Researchers are working through the data and hope to use another of Webb's instruments to make the final call.

Read more