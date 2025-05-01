 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

There’s a problem with the futuristic thrusters on NASA’s Psyche spacecraft

By
This artist’s concept depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft headed to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft launched in October 2023 and will arrive at its destination in 2029.
This artist’s concept depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft headed to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft launched in October 2023 and will arrive at its destination in 2029. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA launched its Psyche mission to visit a weird metal asteroid in October 2023, and since then the spacecraft has been on its way through the solar system to its final destination located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. However, NASA announced this week that the spacecraft is experiencing a problem with its thrusters and it is currently coasting.

Psyche has an unusual propulsion system which uses ionized xenon and which gives off a blue glow. These thrusters use tiny amounts of xenon and expel charged atoms to move forwards. While electric thrusters are often used in low-Earth orbit such as for satellites, it is rarer for them to be used in deep space missions.

Recommended Videos

This system only produces a tiny amount of thrust, but that is all that is necessary in the vacuum of space to move the spacecraft. The thrusters are so efficient that they could run continuously for years before using up the 2,000 lbs of fuel on board.

Related

Now, though, it seems that the fuel pressure in the system has dropped, going from 36 psi to around 26 psi. NASA did not state how quickly this drop had occurred, but it did say that the thrusters were automatically shut off due to the pressure drop.

At this time it’s not known what caused this drop in pressure , but NASA says it has a few weeks to work on the problem before the lack of thrusters will have an effect on the mission.

“The mission team has chosen to defer thrusting while engineers work to understand the pressure decrease,” NASA wrote in an update. “The mission design supports a pause in thrusting until at least mid-June before the spacecraft would see an effect on its trajectory.”

There is also a backup of sorts, in that there are two fuel lines leading to the propulsion system. If necessary, Psyche would switch to using its backup fuel line instead of its primary and could potentially keep using the thrusters that way.

NASA personnel aren’t significantly concerned about the issue at present though, a representative said this week.

“This kind of thing happens and that’s why we build redundancy into our missions,” Louise Prockter, director of NASA’s planetary science division, said at meeting of the Mars Exploration Program Analysis Group, as reported in SpaceNews. “We don’t have any concerns at the moment about it but we’re obviously keeping tabs on it.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
NASA’s Orion spacecraft has ‘critical issues’ with its heat shield, report finds
The Orion crew module for NASA’s Artemis II mission.

The Orion crew module for NASA’s Artemis II mission. NASA/Kim Shiflett

NASA is intending to use its new Orion capsule to send astronauts to the moon under its Artemis program, but a new report finds that issues with the capsule's heat shield could be a risk to crew safety. The report from NASA's inspector general was released this week and details issues with the heat shield, which lost some material during the first flight of Orion during the Artemis I mission in 2022.

Read more
Psyche spacecraft sends data back to Earth using lasers for the first time
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is shown in a clean room at the Astrotech Space Operations facility near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Dec. 8, 2022. DSOC’s gold-capped flight laser transceiver can be seen, near center, attached to the spacecraft.

NASA's experimental laser communication system, riding along with the Psyche spacecraft, has hit another milestone. The system was recently used to transmit Psyche data from over 140 million miles (226 million kilometers) away.

The system, called Deep Space Optical Communications, or DSOC, has previously been used to send test data and even to send a video of a cat, to test whether using laser communications in addition to the usual radio communications is possible. But as this is technology is experimental, the Psyche spacecraft has its own radio communications system it has been using to transmit its science data. Now, though, DSOC has been able to interface with the Psyche systems and send Psyche engineering data back to Earth as well.

Read more
NASA and Boeing start fueling Starliner spacecraft for first crewed flight
Engineers fuel Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

Engineers fuel Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Boeing Space

After numerous delays, NASA and Boeing look more certain than ever to launch the first crewed flight of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft in May.

Read more