 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s Psyche mission launches to explore a metal asteroid

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA has successfully launched its Psyche spacecraft on a mission to visit a metal asteroid. The spacecraft launched in spectacular fashion from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:19 a.m. ET today, Friday October 13.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is launched from Launch Complex 39A, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is launched from Launch Complex 39A on Friday, October 13, 2023, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

The spacecraft, which has a mass of just over 6,000 pounds at launch, made it through Earth’s atmosphere and separated from the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket’s second stage around an hour after launch, a process that is shown in the video below:

Around 70 minutes after launch, a carrier signal was received from the spacecraft at mission control. That signal confirms that the spacecraft is in space and on its journey. The team will now wait for the telemetry signal, expected in the next few hours, which will confirm that full communications between the spacecraft and the ground are operational. The spacecraft is also carrying a new communications experiment called DSOC that will be tested on the journey.

Recommended Videos

The spacecraft will now deploy its solar arrays as it travels on its 2.2 billion-mile journey to the asteroid, which is also named Psyche and is located in the main asteroid belt of our solar system between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft will take a spiral path away from the Earth, getting gradually further and further away and receiving a gravity assist when it passes by Mars in 2026. It is expected to reach the asteroid in 2029, when it will go into orbit around it and stay there for two years to study it.

Related

The aim of the mission is for Psyche to investigate the metal asteroid by taking photos, mapping out its surface, and determining its composition. The high levels of metal in the asteroid suggest that it could be the core of a rocky planet, called a planetesimal, which could be similar to Earth’s development as a rocky planet with its own metallic core.

“I am excited to see the treasure trove of science Psyche will unlock as NASA’s first mission to a metal world,” said Nicola Fox, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, in a statement. “By studying asteroid Psyche, we hope to better understand our universe and our place in it, especially regarding the mysterious and impossible to reach metal core of our own home planet, Earth.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
OSIRIS-REx mission returns asteroid sample to Earth in NASA first
This artist's rendering shows the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collecting a sample from the asteroid Bennu using a mechanical arm to touch the asteroid's surface.

NASA has succeeded in returning its first sample of an asteroid to Earth, as the OSIRIS-REx mission released its capsule containing a sample taken from the asteroid Bennu early this morning. The sample landed in the Utah desert this afternoon, Sunday September 24. It was then collected and taken to a temporary clean room. Next, it will be sent on to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to be opened and studied.

OSIRIS-REx has "brought something extraordinary: the largest asteroid sample ever received on Earth," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on NASA TV. "It's going to help scientists investigate planet formation, it's going to improve our understanding of asteroids that could possibly impact the Earth, and it'll deepen our understanding of the origin of our solar system and its formation. This mission proves that NASA does big things -- things that inspire us, things that unite us. Things that show that nothing is beyond our reach."

Read more
NASA’s Frank Rubio has just done something very unusual in space
Frank Rubio aboard the space station.

Frank Rubio aboard the space station. NASA

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio marked one whole year in space on Thursday.

Read more
NASA’s Artemis moon astronauts suit up for mission practice run
NASA's crew for the Artemis II lunar mission.

The four Artemis II astronauts who will embark on a flyby of the moon in November next year successfully conducted a pre-launch practice run on Wednesday.

In line with launch day procedures, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, started the day by waking up inside the crew quarters at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read more