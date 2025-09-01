Watch this rare red aurora in astronaut’s dramatic ISS video

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has shared a striking video of an aurora that he captured from the International Space Station (ISS) during his most recent mission.

Auroras are natural light displays in Earth’s sky, caused by charged particles from the solar wind colliding with atoms and molecules in the upper atmosphere. While astronauts on the orbital facility are frequently treated to these amazing displays, most of them are green in color. But this one features a strong red element, too:

Red auroras of this size and vibrancy are rare, occurring 2-3 times during a six month mission to the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/5zdXOk5gMs — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) August 30, 2025

“Red auroras of this size and vibrancy are rare, occurring 2-3 times during a six month mission to the International Space Station,” Pettit wrote in a comment accompanying the video, which he posted on Sunday.

Green auroras mostly appear at lower altitudes of around 62-124 miles (100-200 kilometers), while the red color appears at higher altitudes above 124 miles (200 kilometers). The red color is less common and occurs as the result of specific atmospheric conditions.

While auroras can also be seen from the ground, the red color that’s seen from the ISS 250 miles up is unlikely to appear as such a strong red to those watching from terra firma.

Pettit once famously described the dramatic appearance of a red aurora as, “The sun goes burp and the atmosphere turns red,” a humorous phrase that perfectly captures how a powerful burst of solar activity can suddenly transform Earth’s atmosphere into a brilliant red glow.

Pettit, who at 70 years old is NASA’s oldest serving astronaut, has been to orbit four times throughout his ongoing career (yes, he wants to fly to space again). Over the years, the American astronaut has built a reputation for his impressive photography and video captures from the space station.

Digital Trends marked the end of his most recent mission by gathering together his best work from the preceding seven months. Do take a moment to check it out.