 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Watch this rare red aurora in astronaut’s dramatic ISS video

Green auroras are common, but this red one is something special.

By
An aurora seen from the space station.
Don Pettit/NASA

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has shared a striking video of an aurora that he captured from the International Space Station (ISS) during his most recent mission.

Auroras are natural light displays in Earth’s sky, caused by charged particles from the solar wind colliding with atoms and molecules in the upper atmosphere. While astronauts on the orbital facility are frequently treated to these amazing displays, most of them are green in color. But this one features a strong red element, too:

Red auroras of this size and vibrancy are rare, occurring 2-3 times during a six month mission to the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/5zdXOk5gMs

— Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) August 30, 2025

“Red auroras of this size and vibrancy are rare, occurring 2-3 times during a six month mission to the International Space Station,” Pettit wrote in a comment accompanying the video, which he posted on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

Green auroras mostly appear at lower altitudes of around 62-124 miles (100-200 kilometers), while the red color appears at higher altitudes above 124 miles (200 kilometers). The red color is less common and occurs as the result of specific atmospheric conditions.

While auroras can also be seen from the ground, the red color that’s seen from the ISS 250 miles up is unlikely to appear as such a strong red to those watching from terra firma.

Pettit once famously described the dramatic appearance of a red aurora as, “The sun goes burp and the atmosphere turns red,” a humorous phrase that perfectly captures how a powerful burst of solar activity can suddenly transform Earth’s atmosphere into a brilliant red glow.

Pettit, who at 70 years old is NASA’s oldest serving astronaut, has been to orbit four times throughout his ongoing career (yes, he wants to fly to space again). Over the years, the American astronaut has built a reputation for his impressive photography and video captures from the space station.

Related: 
SpaceX Dragon capsule captures cool video of ISS orbiting Earth

Digital Trends marked the end of his most recent mission by gathering together his best work from the preceding seven months. Do take a moment to check it out.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

SpaceX just launched the Ax-4 crew to orbit — watch the highlights
SpaceX launches the Ax-4 crew to the space station in June 2025.

SpaceX has successfully launched four crewmembers to the International Space Station (ISS) in Axiom Space’s privately funded Ax-4 mission.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off from the Kennedy Space in Florida at 2:31 a.m. ET on Wednesday, lighting up the night sky over Florida and the Atlantic Ocean as the vehicle headed to orbit.

Read more
SpaceX’s private crewed launch to ISS is finally about to happen
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket waits to launch the Ax-4 mission to the space station.

Following a series of delays, SpaceX, Axiom Space, and NASA are now targeting 2:31 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25, (11:31 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 24) for the launch of Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The new schedule was announced on Monday night.

The Ax-4 mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the four-person crew traveling on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft after launching on a Falcon 9 rocket.

Read more
NASA astronaut’s first ISS time-lapse is a real stunner
A screenshot from a time-lapse by NASA astronaut Jonny Kim

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim has shared his first-ever time-lapse from aboard the International Space Station (ISS) -- and it’s a real stunner.

The dramatic 68-second clip shows a changing view of Earth as the space-based facility orbits our planet at an altitude of about 250 miles. 

Read more