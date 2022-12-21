 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Rocket Lab pushes its first U.S. rocket launch to 2023

Trevor Mogg
By

Rocket Lab’s debut mission from U.S. soil has been pushed to next year after strong winds forced the team to call off the latest launch attempt earlier this week.

The mission had already been delayed several times due to administrative issues with the Federal Aviation Administration. Poor weather conditions also played a part. The latest delay was put down to “strong upper-level winds” at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility about 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

“Continued strong upper-level winds tomorrow have ruled out the final day of the launch window for our first mission from NASA Wallops,” Rocket Lab said in a tweet on Monday, adding that a new window “is now scheduled to open in January.”

When it finally gets to lift off, Rocket Lab’s workhorse Electron rocket will deploy six satellites for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360.

The flight will also see the first test of NASA’s Autonomous Flight Termination Unit (NAFTU) software, an automated system designed to ensure public safety during launch operations that will be made available to all U.S. launch providers.

Rocket Lab’s first U.S. mission, called Virginia Is For Launch Lovers, follows more than 30 satellite-deployment flights from Rocket Lab’s main launch facility in New Zealand since 2018.

Opening its first U.S. launch facility marks a major expansion of Rocket Lab’s business as the company seeks out new government and commercial customers while moving toward a greater frequency of flights.

Rocket Lab will also use the Virginia facility for the first launch of its much more powerful, next-generation Neutron rocket, possibly in 2024. Similar to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the Neutron will have a reusable first stage that can land back on the ground upright shortly after deploying the second stage to orbit.

Such a system will help Rocket Lab to cut costs and offer competitive prices to customers who want to use its satellite-deployment services. The new rocket will also be capable of interplanetary missions and even crewed spaceflight.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission
NASA's Lunar Flashlight spacecraft.
Rocket footage shows awesome new view of Orion spacecraft launch
The view from the Orion spacecraft as it launched on NASA's SLS rocket in November 2022.
How to watch SpaceX launch its new Cargo Dragon capsule to ISS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the company’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.
NASA’s historic Artemis I mission finally underway with SLS rocket launch
NASA's SLS rocket launching at the start of the Artemis I mission.
New radio telescope seeks to discover if we are alone in the universe
How the SKA facility is expected to look when it's finished.
NASA’s Mars helicopter has just set a new flight record
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.
This awesome asteroid impact simulator isn’t for the faint-hearted
Neal Agarwal's Asteroid Launcher.
NASA releases stunning hi-res moon images from Orion flyby
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.
Eight artists chosen for first civilian moon trip
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.
Footage of SpaceX’s amazing rocket landings never gets old
A Falcon 9 booster coming in to land.
Orion prepares to return to Earth ahead of splashdown tomorrow
The engines on Orion’s service module are prominently featured in this image from flight day 22 of the Artemis I mission. The largest is the orbital maneuvering system engine, surrounded by eight smaller auxiliary thrusters.
Perseverance rover collects its first sample of Martian dirt
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover snagged two samples of regolith – broken rock and dust – on Dec. 2 and 6, 2022. This set of images, taken by the rover's left navigation camera, shows Perseverance's robotic arm over the two holes left after the samples were collected.
James Webb uses spectroscopy to identify earliest galaxies to date
This image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope highlights the region of study by the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES). This area is in and around the Hubble Space Telescope’s Ultra Deep Field. Scientists used Webb’s NIRCam instrument to observe the field in nine different infrared wavelength ranges. From these images, the team searched for faint galaxies that are visible in the infrared but whose spectra abruptly cut off at a critical wavelength. They conducted additional observations (not shown here) with Webb’s NIRSpec instrument to measure each galaxy’s redshift and reveal the properties of the gas and stars in these galaxies. In this image blue represents light at 1.15 microns (115W), green is 2.0 microns (200W), and red is 4.44 microns (444W)