 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Space Launch System rocket back at the launch pad ready for Artemis I launch

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket has arrived back on the launch pad ahead of its launch later this month. The rocket, along with the Orion spacecraft, will be launched on the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the moon to test out technology for future crewed moon missions. The rocket had been set for launch last month, but it had to be returned to its building due to Hurricane Ian which hit the Florida coast.

Having spent several weeks inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the rocket has now returned to Launch Pad 39B, from where it will launch on November 14. It was carried from the VAB to the pad by a huge crawler over a 4.2-mile journey which took nine hours.

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it arrives at Launch Pad 39B.
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it arrives at Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for Nov. 14 at 12:07 a.m. NASA/Joel Kowsky

According to NASA, the rocket arrived at the pad at 8:30 a.m. on November 4. “Teams will continue working to configure SLS and Orion for the upcoming Nov. 14. launch attempt,” the agency wrote in an update.

This means things are looking good for the next launch attempt, which seems to be ready to go. The first launch of the SLS system has proven challenging, with problems scuppering two previous launch attempts and issues with liquid hydrogen fuel leaks dogging the process. In an update at the end of October NASA said it had completed minor repairs to the rocket and that engineers had tested and reinstalled several components.

“Teams recharged, replaced and reinstalled several of the radiation instruments and the crew seat accelerometer inside Orion ahead of the crew module closure for roll,” NASA wrote before the rollout. “Technicians will refresh the specimens for the space biology payload at the launch pad. The crew module and launch abort system hatches are closed for the roll to the pad, and engineers will perform final closeouts at the pad prior to launch.”

Editors' Recommendations

Watch NASA demolish a piece of space history in 10 seconds
NASA's Building 4200 at the Marshall Space Flight Center being demolished.
NASA’s Psyche mission to metal asteroid has a new launch date
This illustration, updated as of June 2020, depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft.
Elon Musk shares stunning image of Starlink rocket launch
A Falcon 9 rocket on its way to orbit.
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
Crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid caused it to form twin tails
Two tails of dust ejected from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system are seen in new images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, documenting the lingering aftermath of the NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impact.
Unusual puffy exoplanet has the density of marshmallow
A gas giant exoplanet [right] with the density of a marshmallow has been detected in orbit around a cool red dwarf star [left] by the NASA-funded NEID radial-velocity instrument on the 3.5-meter WIYN Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab. The planet, named TOI-3757 b, is the fluffiest gas giant planet ever discovered around this type of star.
Curiosity rover investigates salty region of Mars for clues of life
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this panorama of a hill nicknamed Bolívar and adjacent sand ridges on Aug. 23, the 3,572nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
See SpaceX’s chopsticks in action stacking the Starship rocket
spacex aborts starship test flight just one second from launch abort
How NASA is building an instrument to withstand the brutal conditions of Venus
An artists concept of DAVINCI+ on its way to Venus's surface.
Astronomers spot a monster black hole ‘practically in our backyard’
The cross-hairs mark the location of the newly discovered monster black hole.
See how the night sky changes over a decade with this NASA time lapse
This mosaic is composed of images covering the entire sky, taken by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) as part of WISE’s 2012 All-Sky Data Release. By observing the entire sky, WISE can search for faint objects, like distant galaxies, or survey groups of cosmic objects.
Hubble captures a tempestuous pair of Herbig-Haro objects
The lives of newborn stars are tempestuous, as this image of the Herbig-Haro objects HH 1 and HH 2 from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts. Both objects are in the constellation Orion and lie around 1,250 light-years from Earth. HH 1 is the luminous cloud above the bright star in the upper right of this image, and HH 2 is the cloud in the bottom left.
How to watch this week’s solar eclipse in person or online
Partial eclipse of the Sun, 20 July 1982. Captured from Harefield in the UK.