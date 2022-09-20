 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Listen to the sound of a meteoroid striking Mars

Trevor Mogg
By

The sound of a meteoroid crashing into Mars has been captured by NASA’s InSight lander, marking the first time for seismic signals from a meteoroid impact to be detected on another planet.

The InSight Lander was sent to Mars in 2018 to detect so-called “marsquakes,” in this case seismic activity happening beneath the surface of the red planet. But its highly sensitive detection tool also picked up a meteoroid slamming into Mars’ surface last year, and you can hear it happen in the video below.

Hear Meteoroid Striking Mars, Captured by NASA’s InSight Lander

A new paper published this week in Nature Geoscience reports on the impact, which took place on September 5, 2021.

In fact, there were three separate strikes, as the space rock exploded into three parts when it hit Mars’ atmosphere.

According to the data, the meteoroids struck the martian surface between 53 and 180 miles (85 and 290 kilometers) from InSight’s location.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is overseeing InSight’s mission, said the audio of one of the strikes sounds like a “bloop” due to “a peculiar atmospheric effect heard when bass sounds arrive before high-pitched sounds.”

It elaborates: “After sunset, the atmosphere retains some heat accumulated during the day. Sound waves travel through this heated atmosphere at different speeds, depending on their frequency. As a result, lower-pitched sounds arrive before high-pitched sounds. An observer close to the impact would hear a ‘bang,’ while someone many miles away would hear the bass sounds first, creating a ‘bloop.’”

After determining the precise impact locations, NASA used the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera (HiRISE) on its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter to get a color close-up of the craters.

Craters caused by a meteoroid impact on Mars.
This collage shows three other meteoroid impacts that were detected by the seismometer on NASA’s InSight lander and captured by the agency’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter using its HiRISE camera. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona.

HiRISE sees wavelengths the human eye is unable to detect, so scientists change the camera’s filters to enhance the color of the image. “The areas that appear blue around the craters are where dust has been removed or disturbed by the blast of the impact,” NASA explained. “Martian dust is bright and red, so removing it makes the surface appear relatively dark and blue.”

While the detection of meteoroid strikes is an exciting development for the InSight team, the lander’s main work has been to detect marsquakes, with its sensors detecting more than 1,300 since it went into operation in 2018. In May, it detected the strongest quake ever observed on another planet.

Sadly, InSight will soon end its operations as a gradual accumulation of dust on its solar panels is preventing it from gathering enough power to work effectively.

Still, InSight’s team has lots of data from the mission, which it deems a huge success.

In fact, the team is still sifting through much of it, partly in the hope of finding evidence of other meteoroid strikes that it might’ve missed. It said other impacts may have been obscured by noise from wind or by seasonal changes in the atmosphere, but now that it has a better understanding of the distinctive seismic signature of a rock striking Mars, it’s confident it will find more examples of meteoroid strikes through further analysis of InSight’s past data.

Editors' Recommendations

Perseverance rover finds conditions where life could have thrived on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover puts its robotic arm to work around a rocky outcrop called “Skinner Ridge” in Mars’ Jezero Crater. Composed of multiple images, this mosaic shows layered sedimentary rocks in the face of a cliff in the delta, as well as one of the locations where the rover abraded a circular patch to analyze a rock’s composition.

Asteroid-impacting DART mission deploys a tiny observer satellite

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.

Meteor Network solves Thursday’s fireball mystery

A meteorite streaks across the sky over the U.K. in September 2022.

Watch Rocket Lab achieve its 30th launch and 150th satellite delivery

A Rocket Lab Electron rocket blasts off from the launchpad.

Liquid hydrogen leak interrupts Artemis I launch preparations

sls launch hydrogen leak screenshot 2022 09 03 141237

James Webb snapped a picture of an exoplanet for the first time

webb exoplanet direct detection exo image unlabeled 1

Listen to the sounds of space with these James Webb sonifications

This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.

NASA scrubs the launch of its Space Launch System rocket due to fuel leak

NASA's Space Launch System rocket on the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, September 3.

Citizen scientist shares stunning image of Jupiter’s atmosphere

NASA’s Juno spacecraft observed the complex colors and structure of Jupiter’s clouds as it completed its 43rd close flyby of the giant planet on July 5, 2022. Citizen scientist Björn Jónsson created these two images using raw data from the JunoCam instrument aboard the spacecraft. At the time the raw image was taken, Juno was about 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloud tops, at a latitude of about 50 degrees. North is up. At that moment, the spacecraft was traveling at about 130,000 mph (209,000 kilometers per hour) relative to the planet.

NASA’s Artemis I launch postponed following fuel leak issue

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher.

Inflatable lunar habitat could keep future moon explorers cozy

A vision of a future Moon settlement assembled from semi-buried inflatable habitats. Sited beside the lunar poles in regions of near-perpetual solar illumination, mirrors positioned above each habitat would reflect sunlight into greenhouses within the doughnut-shaped habitats.

Glitch fixed on Voyager 1 probe, but underlying cause still a mystery

Voyager’s high-gain antenna, seen at the center of this illustration of the NASA spacecraft, is one component controlled by the attitude articulation and control system (AACS).

Stars sparkle in various colors in this week’s Hubble image

This glittering gathering of stars is the globular cluster NGC 6558, and it was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. NGC 6558 is closer to the center of the Milky Way than Earth is, and lies about 23,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius.