 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Astronauts install a fifth new solar array at the International Space Station

Georgina Torbet
By

Two astronauts performed a spacewalk yesterday, heading outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install a new solar array as part of a long-term plan to upgrade the station’s power system. NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg spent just over six hours outside the station, completing all of their objectives for the spacewalk.

Bowen and Hoburg were installing a new solar array called an IROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array) to the station’s 1A power channel. This is one of six IROSAs that are being installed on the ISS over a period of several years to modernize the arrays, which provide power to the station. Some of the old solar arrays were approaching 20 years old. They were designed for only 15 years of operation originally and upgrades began in 2021.

Astronaut Woody Hoburg watches as a new roll-out solar array deploys after he and fellow NASA spacewalker Stephen Bowen (out of frame) successfully installed it on the space station.
Astronaut Woody Hoburg watches as a new roll-out solar array deploys after he and fellow NASA spacewalker Stephen Bowen (out of frame) successfully installed it on the space station. NASA TV

The two astronauts left the station at 9:25 a.m. ET on Friday, June 9, exiting the station’s Quest airlock, and concluded the spacewalk at 3:28 p.m. ET. During this time, they installed the new array and also prepared the 1B channel for the installation of the sixth and final IROSA, which is set to be installed in another spacewalk on Thursday, June 15.

Related

The old solar arrays become less efficient over time, but they do still provide some power, so they won’t be removed from the station entirely. Instead, the new IROSAs are deployed on top of the old arrays at a slight offset. The new arrays are much smaller than the old ones, at 60 feet by 20 feet compared to the older ones at 112 feet by 39 feet. But thanks to improved efficiencies in the technology, they still provide as much power as the old arrays, even at the smaller size. Once installation is complete, the station will be able to generate power from both the new arrays and the parts of the old arrays that extend beyond them.

Recommended Videos

This should result in a 30% increase in the power the arrays can generate once the upgrades are complete.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Check out this gorgeous space station design from Airbus
Airbus's concept design for the LOOP space station.

Airbus has unveiled a concept design for a gorgeous-looking space station that it says could one day orbit Earth or another planet far away.

Previous

Read more
How NASA’s astronaut class of 1978 changed the face of space exploration
Sally Ride NASA

When you look back on the long history of crewed spaceflight, one group stands out for its radical challenge to the conventional wisdom of who could become an astronaut. NASA's astronaut class of 1978 saw not only its first women and people of color working as astronauts such as Sally Ride and Guy Bluford, but also the first Asian American astronaut, El Onizuka, the first Jewish American astronaut, Judy Resnik, and the first LGBT astronaut, once again Sally Ride.

A new book, The New Guys: The Historic Class of Astronauts That Broke Barriers and Changed the Face of Space Travel, chronicles the story of this class and its impact on both NASA and the wider world’s perceptions of who could be an astronaut. We spoke to the author, Meredith Bagby, about this remarkable group of people and how they changed the face of human spaceflight.
Breaking the mold
Throughout the 50s and 60s, NASA almost exclusively chose fighter pilots for its early human spaceflight program, Project Mercury. That meant that not only were astronaut groups like the famous Mercury Seven entirely composed of white men, but they also came from very similar military backgrounds.

Read more
NASA and Boeing reveal new date for first crewed Starliner flight
A graphic rendering of the Boeing Starliner orbiting Earth.

NASA and Boeing had been hoping to perform the first crewed flight of the Starliner spacecraft next month, but on Wednesday they announced the mission will now take place no earlier than Friday, July 21.

“While the Starliner spacecraft build is complete, additional time is needed to close out verification and validation work prior to the system’s first flight with crew on board,” Boeing said in a statement posted on its website.

Read more