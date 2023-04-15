 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX aims to launch world’s most powerful rocket on Monday

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX is targeting Monday, April 17, for the maiden launch of the most powerful rocket ever built after receiving clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration, and financial responsibility requirements,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Related Videos

The Starship, comprising the first-stage Super Heavy booster and upper-stage Starship spacecraft, will lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in what will be its first orbital flight.

Related

If SpaceX is able to stick to its launch plan, the rocket will lift off at 7 a.m. local time (5 a.m. PT) in just a few days from now. A live stream of the mission will be shared on SpaceX’s YouTube channel.

The highly anticipated flight will be a relatively short one. Several minutes after leaving the pad, the Starship will separate from the first-stage Super Heavy booster. As the Starship continues on toward orbit, the booster will come down in the Gulf of Mexico. It won’t be recovered, but future missions will see the booster perform a controlled landing back at base so that it can be reused in future missions.

The Starship, meanwhile, is expected to reach an altitude of about 146 miles (235 kilometers) before descending and splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii about 90 minutes after liftoff. As with the Super Heavy, there’ll be no recovery operation, though future flights will attempt to land the vehicle so that it can be used again.

The Super Heavy’s awesome power means the launch is certain to be a spectacular sight.

When the 395-feet-tall (120 meters) Super Heavy blasts off, its 33 Raptor engines will create 17 million pounds of thrust. The record is currently held by NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), which created 8.8 million pounds of thrust when it lifted off for the first time last November in the Artemis I mission that sent an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon.

And it’s way more powerful than the Saturn V, a rocket that created around 7.6 million pounds of thrust during launches that sent the Apollo astronauts toward the moon five decades ago.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has acknowledged that as this will be the Starship’s maiden flight, it might not go according to plan.

“I’m not saying it will get to orbit, but I am guaranteeing excitement — [it] won’t be boring,” Musk said last month. “I think it’s got, I don’t know, hopefully about a 50% chance of reaching orbit.”

SpaceX describes the Starship as a “fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, help humanity return to the moon, and travel to Mars and beyond. With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
SpaceX deploys first batch of more powerful Starlink satellites
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches in February 2023.

After scrubbing Monday’s Crew-6 launch due to a last-minute technical glitch with the ground systems at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, SpaceX moved ahead with the launch of another Falcon 9 rocket from the same launch facility, carrying into orbit another batch of satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband service.

However, these ones are different to the several thousand Starlink satellites that are already circling Earth.

Read more
NASA and SpaceX target new Crew-6 launch date after scrubbed effort
Crew-6 astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

After NASA and SpaceX scrubbed the launch of Crew-6 just a couple of minutes before lift-off early on Monday morning, officials have announced they're now targeting Thursday for the next launch effort.

The team called off Monday’s launch attempt at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida when it suddenly encountered an issue in the ground systems affecting the loading of the ignition fluids for the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) inside the Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule.

Read more
Watch NASA’s trailer for SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronaut launch
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew-4 astronauts launching from the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA and SpaceX are making their final preparations for the first crewed launch from U.S. soil to the International Space Station (ISS) since October 2022.

Traveling aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft early on Monday will be NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Read more