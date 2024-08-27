 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX calls off Wednesday’s launch of Polaris Dawn

By

SpaceX has called off the launch of the highly anticipated Polaris Dawn mission for the second day in a row but this time it has not set a new schedule.

In a message posted on social media on Tuesday evening about five hours before a Falcon 9 rocket carrying four passengers was due to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the spaceflight company said it had made the decision due to a weather forecast that suggested there will be unfavourable conditions off the coast of Florida in five days’ time when the Crew Dragon spacecraft was due to splash down. It added that it will continue to assess the weather situation before deciding on a new launch schedule.

Recommended Videos

“Due to unfavorable weather forecasted in Dragon’s splashdown areas off the coast of Florida, we are now standing down from tonight and tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch opportunities of Polaris Dawn,” SpaceX said. “Teams will continue to monitor weather for favorable launch and return conditions.”

The post made no mention of the ground-side helium leak that forced SpaceX to abandon a launch attempt early on Tuesday, but with the plan to launch Wednesday impacted apparently only by weather concerns, it appears that the helium issue has been resolved.

The mission, described recently by SpaceX chief Elon Musk as “epic,” will see a Crew Dragon fly 435 miles (700 kilometers)from Earth, its furthest distance yet. It will also involve the first commercial spacewalk, and will test a more comfortable and mobile spacesuit design that could be used for missions to the moon and beyond.

The mission is also notable for the fact that all four crew members are non-professional astronauts, although they have undergone extensive training for the historic mission.

Only one of the crew — Jared Isaacman — has been to space before, while the other three members will be heading to orbit for the first time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission will be ‘epic.’ Here’s why
The Polaris Dawn Crew Dragon spacecraft as it will look in orbit.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Sunday that the upcoming Polaris Dawn mission will be “epic.”

The highly anticipated mission is targeting Monday, August 26, for liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida> It will power four non-professional astronauts to orbit.

Read more
SpaceX to launch first human spaceflight over Earth’s polar regions
The four astronauts heading to orbit on SpaceX's Fram2 mission.

A private space mission operated by SpaceX will become the first crewed voyage designed specifically to explore Earth’s polar regions.

The mission — called Fram2 after the ship that helped explorers first reach Earth’s Arctic and Antarctic regions just over 100 years ago — could launch as early as this year and will be commanded by Chun Wang, an entrepreneur and adventurer from Malta, SpaceX announced on Monday.

Read more
SpaceX Falcon 9 booster just launched fo a record-tying 22nd time
SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 booster for the 22nd time.

 

A SpaceX Falcon 9 first-stage booster launched and landed for a record-tying 22nd time on Sunday night.

Read more