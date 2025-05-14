 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

SpaceX chief reveals target date for 9th Starship test

By
SpaceX's Starship rocket lifting off in November 2023.
SpaceX

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has strongly suggested that the ninth test flight of the massive Starship rocket will take place next week.

“Just before the Starship flight next week, I will give a company talk explaining the Mars game plan in Starbase, Texas, that will also be live-streamed on X,” Musk said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Just before the Starship flight next week, I will give a company talk explaining the Mars game plan in Starbase, Texas, that will also be live-streamed on 𝕏 https://t.co/cxztHrK285

— gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 13, 2025

His comments came shortly after SpaceX conducted a static test fire of the Starship spacecraft’s Raptor engines, which will assist the vehicle in the planned controlled landing in the Indian Ocean following separation from the first-stage Super Heavy booster.

Recommended Videos

After losing the spacecraft in flights seven and eight earlier this year, SpaceX is under pressure to ensure that this time around the vehicle performs as expected.

Related

As Musk said in his post, the long-term plan is to use the Starship — the most powerful rocket ever to fly — to take the first human crew to the surface of Mars. 

The SpaceX chief said in 2024 that he wanted to launch an uncrewed Starship to the red planet as early as next year to test the reliability of the spacecraft’s landing and liftoff capabilities. Next week, we’ll get an update on that plan.  

Once SpaceX engineers are confident of the Starship’s ability to get astronauts safely to Mars — and back again — the company can start making concrete preparations for the first crewed flight, something Musk has said he’d like to see happen before the end of this decade.

Musk’s timelines often miss the mark, so don’t be surprised if this one does too. On the flip side, SpaceX is expected to ramp up Starship testing to up to two flights a month by the end of this year, giving the technology powering the rocket a better chance of accelerating toward readiness.

Before the crewed Mars flight, NASA is expecting to use a modified version of the Starship to land two crewmembers on the surface of the moon in the Artemis III mission, which could take  place in 2027. 

This year looks set to be the busiest yet for the Starship. Tune in next week for Musk’s address to find out more about what’s in store.

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…

Editors’ Recommendations

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket just set a new record
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching in April 2025.

Following a mission early on Monday, the first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket entered the record books by becoming the first one to launch and land 27 times.

The Falcon 9 launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida at midnight on Monday, April 14, in a mission that successfully deployed 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Read more
SpaceX is about to try something new with its mighty Starship rocket
The Starship launching from Starbase in October 2024.

SpaceX has just test fired a Super Heavy booster ahead of the Starship’s ninth flight test.

The ground-based firing of the world's most powerful rocket took place at SpaceX’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday.

Read more
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to splash down in Pacific for first time — how to watch
Crew Dragon Endeavour shortly before splashdown.

SpaceX is making final preparations to bring home the Fram2 crew, which launched to orbit in a private mission on Monday.

The Crew Dragon and its four crewmembers will splash down off the coast of California on Friday, marking the first Crew Dragon mission to land in the Pacific Ocean

Read more