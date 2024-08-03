 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Meet the SpaceX Crew-10 astronauts

By
spacex crew 10 revealed jsc2024e034372 alt 1
NASA

A new crew of astronauts will be heading to the International Space Station in just a few weeks. Crew-9 will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. But ahead of their launch, NASA has revealed the four astronauts who will make up the following crew, Crew-10. They will launch to the ISS next year, around February 2025.

Crew-10 will consist of NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, plus Takuya Onishi of Japanese space agency JAXA and Kirill Peskov of Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Recommended Videos

McClain will be the commander of the mission, which will be her second mission to the ISS. Previously, she spent 204 days in space and performed two spacewalks, including one to upgrade the batteries as part of the ISS’s power system. McClain had also been slated to be a part of the first all-female spacewalk, but that had to be called off due to spacesuit sizing issues. In the end, the first all-female spacewalk was performed a few months later by NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir.

This will be the first spaceflight for both Ayers and Peskov. Ayers comes from the Air Force, and was a member of NASA’s 2021 astronaut class. She is the first member of this class to be sent to space. Peskov is a former pilot who was selected as a cosmonaut in 2018.

Onishi has been to the ISS once before, when he spent 133 days in space. He has particular experience with Kibo, the Japanese experiment module on the ISS. This research facility is used for experiments in biology, physics, and technology, and has an airlock allowing experiments to be performed in the vacuum of space, as well as in pressurized conditions. Onishi previously constructed a new experimental environment within Kibo during his stay on the station, and afterwards led the team that operated Kibo from JAXA Mission Control in Tsukuba, Japan.

Crew-10 is so named as they will be the 10th group of four astronauts sent to the ISS on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle. They will launch using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket early next year.

Other astronauts travel to the ISS using Russian Soyuz spacecraft,  and the intention was to also have the Boeing Starliner spacecraft available for taking astronauts to the station as well. However, the first crewed test flight of the Starliner has been troubled, due to issues with the spacecraft’s thrusters and helium leaks, and the return leg of the journey has not yet been completed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
SpaceX photos show Super Heavy heading to launchpad for fifth starship flight
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster on its way to the launchpad.

SpaceX's Super Heavy booster makes its way to the launchpad. SpaceX

SpaceX has shared photos of the Super Heavy booster being transported to the launchpad at its facility in Boca Chica, Texas, ahead of the Starship’s fifth test flight, which is expected to take place in the first half of August.

Read more
Boeing and NASA in no rush to bring Starliner astronauts back from space station
NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams giving an interview on board the International Space Station on Wednesday July 10.

NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams givie an interview on board the International Space Station on Wednesday, July 10. NASA TV

Two NASA astronauts will remain on the International Space Station (ISS) for at least several more weeks, as testing continues on the troubled Boeing Starliner that carried them to the station on its first crewed test flight. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are safe on the station and, NASA insists, not stranded, but they will not yet be returning home due to thruster issues with their spacecraft.

Read more
Elon Musk shares target date for fifth test of Starship megarocket
SpaceX's Starship rocket leaving the launchpad on Saturday.

SpaceX's Starship, the world's most powerful rocket, on the launchpad. SpaceX

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has said he expects the fifth test of the mighty Starship rocket to take place “in four weeks,” suggesting the vehicle could lift off again in early August.

Read more