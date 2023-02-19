How to watch the SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch this week

Next weekend will see the launch of an international crew of four astronauts who will be traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) for a stay of about seven months.

The Crew-6 mission includes an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who will become the second UAE astronaut to stay at the ISS after a different UAE astronaut visited the space station for eight days in 2019.

The launch of the crew using a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and a Falcon 9 rocket will be livestreamed by NASA, so we’ve got the details on how to watch below.

What to expect from the launch

The launch will carry four astronauts to the ISS: NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, plus United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon will launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, traveling throughout Sunday before arriving at the ISS early on Monday morning.

This is the sixth crew mission to the ISS launched by SpaceX, following the Crew-5 launch in October last year, which carried NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada to the ISS, along with Japanese space agency JAXA’s Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos’s Anna Kikina.

How to watch the launch

The launch, along with various prelaunch information sessions, will be livestreamed by NASA via the NASA TV channel. To watch the event, you can either use the video embedded near the top of this page or head over to NASA TV’s YouTube page.

The launch itself is scheduled for very early in the morning of Sunday, February 26, but coverage will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. ET) on Saturday, February 27. Liftoff is scheduled for 2:07 a.m. ET on Sunday (11:07 p.m. PT on Saturday).

If you’d like to watch the arrival of the spacecraft at the ISS, that will also be livestreamed. Coverage of the Dragon’s arrival at the ISS will begin at 1 a.m. ET on Monday, February 27 (10 a.m. PT on Sunday, February 26) with docking scheduled for 2:54 a.m. ET (just before midnight PT), followed by the hatch opening and welcome ceremony for the crew.

